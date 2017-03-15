OneNeck Backup for Veeam CloudConnect now available in Denver

The bottom-line is businesses can move their back-up off-site, quickly and cost-effectively to a secure, reliable cloud platform. In addition, they will have control of their back-ups and the ability to recover data at any time.

OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today availability in Denver, Colorado of a new, fully-integrated cloud restore and back-up solution. Known as OneNeck Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect, the solution enables businesses to move their back-up off-site without the cost or complexity of managing off-site infrastructure.

“The bottom-line is businesses can move their back-up off-site, quickly and cost-effectively to a secure, reliable cloud platform,” says Clint Harder, CTO and senior vice president at OneNeck. “In addition, they will have control of their back-ups and the ability to recover data at any time.”

OneNeck Backup for Veeam CloudConnect is powered by ReliaCloud® — OneNeck’s hosted private cloud. With it, businesses can expect:



Hosted off-site back-ups. Move back-ups off-site to OneNeck’s cloud repository through a secure connection; no additional Veeam licensing required.

Complete visibility and control. Access and recover data in hosted back-up repositories directly from the back-up console; track cloud repository consumption and receive reminders for hosted storage renewals.

A modern backup architecture. Leverage Veeam’s technology to back-up copy jobs with built-in WAN acceleration, for incremental and 3-2-1 approach back-ups.

End-to-end encryption. At the source, in flight, and at rest, encryption occurs without negatively impacting the data reduction ratios of built-in compression and WAN acceleration.

This service, already available in Madison, Wis., enhances the portfolio of IT solutions already accessible at the company’s data center in Denver. Located near the Denver Tech Center, this newest OneNeck facility can also be leveraged for colocation and managed services.

OneNeck offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers. In addition, to the facility in Denver, OneNeck also has data centers providing local connectivity in Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.