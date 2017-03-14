Nelson Levin, Esq.

The Law Offices of Michael T. van der Veen is pleased to announce that Nelson Levin has joined the firm as an Associate.

Nelson Levin, Esq. is an extremely skilled trial attorney who has been practicing law in Philadelphia for over 30 years. He is known for his exceptional attention to detail, as well as preparation for, all aspects of his cases. His practice is focused in the areas of products liability, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability and medical malpractice.

Mr. Levin’s experience has resulted in many large settlements and verdicts. He has obtained six and seven figure settlements for individuals harmed by defective products, including an electrician rendered paraplegic when he fell from a ladder using defective wire cutters and a warehouse worker who lost the use of his hand as a result of a defective carpet-cutting machine. He was awarded a million-dollar jury verdict for a woman who lost part of her lower jaw due to a dentist’s negligence.

A magna cum laude graduate of Temple University School of Journalism, elected to the National Journalism Honor Society (1984), Mr. Levin received his law degree from Temple University School of Law in 1987. After law school, Mr. Levin served as a Law Clerk to the late Honorable Eugene Gelfand of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. An active member of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Associations, Mr. Levin also is a member of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Bar Associations.

