Sharon Moon, Founder and President of Automated Voice & Data Solutions (“AVDS”) has been named one of “Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016” by Houston Woman Magazine.

Each of the honorees was nominated for inclusion on the “50 Women” list by a subscriber of Houston Woman Magazine and, later, selected by the staff of the publication.

According to Beverly Denver, publisher of Houston Woman Magazine, “Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016 are individuals with vast networks of social and professional connections. They have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable, credible and trustworthy. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community.”

Since 2008, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual, keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year.

A festive afternoon tea to honor and connect the “50 Women” has been an annual celebration. This year’s event, attended by more 225 invited guests, was co-hosted by Houston Woman Magazine and Chevron and held on Sunday, February 19 in the ballroom of The Junior League of Houston.

Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016 were recently mailed to all subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine. Additional copies are available for purchase via the magazine’s website (http://www.houstonwomanmagazine.com) or by calling 713-780-2098.

Those previously recognized as Women of Influence by Houston Woman Magazine are listed, by year selected, online at http://www.houstonwomanmagazine.com/index.php/50-women.