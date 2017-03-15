Casa Majani, Punta Mita, Mexico It’s true. Up to $2,000 of our clients' added services and amenities are on us.

Villas of Distinction®, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings, is offering an exclusive deal that adds even more value to a villa vacation. Clients who book any Villas of Distinction villa from now until April 14, 2017, for travel until December 31, 2017, will receive up to $2,000 to spend on any amenities booked through our villa concierges from private chef services, cooking lessons, golf tee times and massages to a vacation explorations like private yacht sail in Turks and Caicos, a zipline adventure in Mexico, wine tours in Tuscany and much more.

“It’s true. Up to $2,000 of our clients' added services and amenities are on us,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “This is the most robust offer that we have ever provided. At Villas of Distinction, we do more than book a villa. Every client receives a personal concierge who creates a customized vacation to fit any desire, and this offer allows our clients to take advantage of these experiences on us.”

The amount received is based on the value of the booking excluding the security deposit. Here is what can be earned:



$0 - 5,000 receives $100

$5,001 - 10,000 receives $200

$10,001 - 25,000 receives $500

$25,001 - 50,000 receives $1,000

$50,000+ receives $2,000

For more information and terms and conditions, visit the Add Extras To Your Vacation – On Us page on VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900 to speak to a Villa Specialist.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service premier luxury villa provider with an extensive portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 50 luxurious destinations including the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Central America, the Continental United States and many private islands. Most villas feature private pools, butlers, maids and chefs. The luxury provider has gained its clients’ trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds the guest’s expectations. For more than 25 years, Villas of Distinction’s team of experts have made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home, and creating one-of-a-kind getaways and lasting memories at the world’s top villas. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.

###