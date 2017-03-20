Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, introduces the new Reebok Sublite Cushion Work line of work shoes. The series includes several styles for men and women.

The Reebok Sublite Cushion Work incorporates a Sublite foam midsole to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. A proprietary blend of lightweight foams composes the Sublite midsole, which achieves maximum lightness with a soft underfoot feel. Deep flex grooves in the midsole allow for natural movement of the foot and greater range of motion. At the heel and toe are rubber pads for stopping power and takeoff propulsion.

“The Reebok Sublite Cushion Work is our lightest series of work footwear,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “Industrial workers are on their feet all day carrying heavy loads for their job, so we wanted to create one piece of equipment that wouldn’t weigh them down. The Sublite Cushion Work is it.”

The Sublite Cushion Work also features a MemoryTech Massage footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a slip resistant outsole that grips in slippery conditions. A lightweight XTR® Brand alloy toe cap provides plenty of room in the toebox while meeting or exceeding ASTM F2413 safety standards. The RB4040, RB4041, and RB4042 provide electrical hazard protection, while the RB4043 is static dissipating with industry-leading dual resistor technology that reliably delivers a precise range of electrical resistance for people working with sensitive electronic devices.

Reebok work footwear and the Sublite Cushion Work series are available through select retailers throughout the United States. For more information on the Reebok Sublite Cushion Work, visit http://reebokwork.com/sublite-work.

