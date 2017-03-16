Aimetis The greatest benefit of Symphony for me is the ease in which the users of the system can go back and review footage. The operators are very happy with it. The interface is easier for them to understand and more or less second nature.

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software, today announced that the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of National Security (MNS) is successfully combating crime with the power of Aimetis Symphony™ video management software (VMS).

The MNS consists of major defensive agencies, including the Army, Coast Guard, Police and Fire Services, Immigration, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, Prison Services, and more. To protect its citizens, the MNS needed a video security solution that was agile and responsive to effectively monitor video streams in real-time and easily locate and review footage quickly.

Aimetis Symphony delivers flexibility and an intuitive user experience that allows the MNS to easily expand its video surveillance network and enables staff to instantly play back recorded footage.

“The greatest benefit of Symphony for me is the ease in which the users of the system can go back and review footage,” said Westley Lewis, CCTV Manager at the Ministry of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago. “The operators are very happy with it. The interface is easier for them to understand and more or less second nature.”

The MNS recently added 800 cameras to their video surveillance network bringing the total of actively monitored cameras to 1673. This increases their ability to monitor and review footage of more public spaces and government facilities. Having the capacity to easily add cameras to the network without disrupting ongoing monitoring operations was also important to the MNS.

Leveraging the power of Aimetis Symphony and the further expansion of their video surveillance operations have proven effective in combating crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

“What we’ve noticed is that the historical hotspot areas in the country have had crime go down tremendously,” continued Lewis. “The crime pattern has shifted to areas where we don’t have cameras. The areas where we have cameras have helped with the crime problem.”

As mission-critical operations, the MNS rely on Symphony’s built-in redundancy at the Enterprise license level to ensure the safety of the citizens and guests is never at risk.

“We are proud to help Trinidad and Tobago keep its citizens safe,” said Marc Holtenhoff, CEO at Aimetis. “Aimetis Symphony was built to not only to be a powerful VMS, but easy-to-use and flexible. The continued expansion of the Ministry of National Security’s video surveillance system with Symphony displays the value public safety personnel put on a quality VMS to deter crime and protect the country.”

