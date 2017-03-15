Solace, the leading provider of open data movement technology, and FIX Flyer, a leading provider of securities trading technology, announced today a joint solution that helps asset managers, broker dealers, exchanges, and proprietary trading shops improve the performance and predictability of their FIX-enabled trading platforms. A leading regional broker in Latin America has been using the joint solution in production for a year, and several broker dealers are evaluating the solution.

“We’re proud to partner with FIX Flyer because their commitment to customers is unparalleled. Their founders have first-rate reputations in the financial services industry and have passed their passion for customer service on to a staff of tenured FIX experts,” said Denis King, SVP of Alliances and Global Operations at Solace. “They offer extremely fast time to market so customers are up and running right away, and local support around the world to ensure they stay that way.”

“The combination of our FIX engine and Solace’s fast and reliable messaging gives clients robust FIX connectivity with deterministic routing latency and high throughput, with a ‘zero garbage collection’ architecture that eliminates the risk of performance degradation over time,” said Randy Prager, CTO at FIX Flyer.

The joint solution can be deployed with Solace appliances or Virtual Message Router instances, and a number of packaged, proven adapters enable the fast, easy integration of each customer’s order routing and market data systems from FIX Flyer to Solace.

The Latin American broker mentioned above successfully integrated Solace open data movement technology and FIX Flyer as part of a production deployment over a year ago, and the combination has helped them improve data distribution to a variety of applications throughout their business. Solace technology replaced a legacy middleware solution that was costly and required significant maintenance, and our joint solution allowed them to standardize internal messaging across all business units, from retail to institutional.

About FIX Flyer

With over 120 clients worldwide, FIX Flyer develops advanced technology for managing complex, multi–asset, institutional securities trading using highly scalable software and network technologies.

About Solace

Solace technology enables open data movement by routing information between applications, devices and people across clouds using open APIs and protocols. Open data movement helps companies modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, big data, cloud computing and Internet of Things strategies. Leaders in a wide range of industries and around the world have used Solace technology to become more agile and efficient, to improve decision making and to offer their customers innovative data-driven services. Learn more at https://solace.com.