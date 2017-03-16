Joseph Viganola of Residential Home Funding Corp

Joseph Viganola of Residential Home Funding was featured as a top mortgage professional in the New Jersey Mortgage of Top Agent Magazine in March, 2017 Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents and mortgage professionals in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the mortgage industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine the mortgage professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all mortgage professionals strive for. The only real estate magazine written for top real estate agents about top real estate agents, Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Joseph Viganola is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.

Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/top-mortgage-professionals-in-new-jersey/

###

Joseph Viganola ‘s career spans over 10 years specializing in finding the right mortgage loan solution for his clients. As a Residential Home Funding mortgage Loan Originator, Joe’s concentration has been in Hudson & Bergen County’s along the Gold Coast.Joseph’s extensive knowledge stems back to his 2013 roots, working multiple capacities within the retail banking sector—this was prior to becoming a dedicated Loan Officer. While at Bogota Savings Bank, Joseph’s passion to support his clients quickly earned him “top producer” recognition. At the same time, Joseph obtained a degree in Economics & Finance from Ramapo College of New Jersey. Joe is also actively involved with continuing education through the American Banking Association. Joseph is also a strong community leader and energetically involved. He facilitates and participates in dozens of local and charity fundraising events; and also spends weeknights, educating middle-school students in NYC the importance of personal finance and budgeting through the NYC Citizen School Program.

Joseph’s roll-up-your-sleeves methodology has helped hundreds of first time home-buyers understand the importance of home ownership. His practical approach has guided his clients to success through programs such as Mortgage Education for Bergen County's American Dream. Contact Joe today for your mortgage pre-approval!