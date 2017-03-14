NACHA Introduces the Faster Payments Experience at PAYMENTS 2017

Faster payments will affect everyone. Payments professionals at businesses and end-user organizations of all sizes should meet us in Austin to showcase their solutions, get engaged, and become more informed.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® today introduced the Faster Payments Experience -- a consummate educational opportunity encompassing sessions and solutions that focus on real-time, same-day and other faster payments initiatives -- at PAYMENTS 2017, the premier event for the payments industry that will take place April 23-26 in Austin, Texas.

As the preeminent source for faster payments education, PAYMENTS 2017 will feature more than 25 Faster Payments Experience sessions. Anchoring the Faster Payments Experience is a new conference element, Faster Payments Center Stage.

Taking place on Tuesday, April 25, Faster Payments Center Stage will showcase real-time payments solutions from leading companies. Presenting companies include: The Clearing House, which will discuss its soon-to-be-released real-time payments system; Dovetail, which will discuss its bank-grade real-time payments proposition; Fiserv, which will share details about its turnkey version of Zelle; InterComputer, which will present on its PrivateLine™ real-time payments solution; and SHAZAM, which will share information about its real-time solution that leverages its existing payments network. Simon Hobbs, former co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” will moderate.

Registration for PAYMENTS 2017 is open and available online.

“PAYMENTS 2017 will bring faster payments to life,” said Janet O. Estep, president and CEO of NACHA. “The Faster Payments Experience spans the breadth of the conference program, providing attendees with a complete and unparalleled examination of the rapidly emerging faster payments landscape.”

“Faster payments will affect everyone,” Estep said. “Payments professionals at businesses and end-user organizations of all sizes should meet us in Austin to showcase their solutions, get engaged, and become more informed as we prepare the marketplace for new products and solutions in this era of faster payments.”

The Faster Payments Experience, sponsored by ACI Universal Payments and VocaLink, also will extend to the Exhibit Hall with the Faster Payments Zone. Sponsored by American Express, the Faster Payments Zone will include additional solution demos and education. Presenting companies include XMLdation, D+H, nanoPay, PayCommerce and more.

At PAYMENTS 2017, NACHA also will recognize the current and new faster payments solutions defining the future of payments. Through the NACHA Challenge, a part of NACHA’s Payments Awards, NACHA will reward a team or group of individuals leveraging Same Day ACH to create innovative solutions to improve efficiencies and added capabilities within the payments system. Winners of the NACHA Challenge Award can also win up to $25,000 in prize money. Submissions for NACHA’s Payments Awards will be reviewed by a panel of judges that will determine the finalists.

The payments community will have an opportunity to help determine the winners of the Payments Awards through online and mobile app voting. Winners of the Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, during the PAYMENTS 2017 Payments Awards Luncheon, which is sponsored by TD Bank.

Follow NACHA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. The conference hashtag is #PAYMENTS2017. Also, visit https://payments.nacha.org/ to further explore what PAYMENTS has to offer in 2017.

About PAYMENTS 2017

PAYMENTS 2017, the definitive destination for faster payments, is taking place April 23-26 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. The conference is a proven, well-respected, and powerful event that provides attendees with the latest research, insights, trends and forecasts to support and drive payments innovation. This year, NACHA introduces the Faster Payments Experience, a consummate educational opportunity encompassing sessions and solutions that focus on real-time, same-day and other faster payments initiatives. Additional content is organized along five tracks — ACH; Risk & Compliance; Trending Now; Corporate & End-User Perspectives; and Payments Evolution — to address the topics of today that are impacting the payments space. The conference also offers a dynamic Exhibit Hall featuring top products and services shaping the future of payments. Registration is open and available online. To learn more about PAYMENTS 2017, visit payments.nacha.org.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Since 1974, NACHA–The Electronic Payments Association has served as trustee of the ACH Network, managing the development, administration and rules for the payment network that universally connects all 12,000 financial institutions in the U.S by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. Financial institutions exchange 24 billion ACH payments valued at $41 trillion annually. Through its collaborative, self-governing model, education, and inclusive engagement of ACH Network participants, NACHA facilitates the expansion and diversification of electronic payments, supporting Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions, including ACH credit and debit payments, recurring and one-time payments; government, consumer and business transactions; international payments, and payments plus payment-related information. Through NACHA’s expertise and leadership, the ACH Network is now one of the largest, safest, and most reliable systems in the world, creating value and enabling innovation for all participants. Visit nacha.org for more information.