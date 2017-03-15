The all-new, handcrafted Vintage Ranch™ Collection from Eldorado Stone, shown here in Foxwood, is the authentic interpretation of an American classic: reclaimed barn wood. This new profile embraces the timeless combination of weather-worn color, texture and charm found in aged barn wood and preserves it in a durable form. -Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, captures the character and warmth of classic American barn wood with Vintage Ranch™, an authentic wood plank stone profile inspired by the rich color tones and textures of naturally weathered wood. Vintage Ranch preserves the authentic look and feel of oak, Douglas fir and pine in an easy-to-install panelized format, combining planks of varying height and depth to provide the ambiance of real wood in a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Vintage Ranch reflects the rich heritage of craftsmanship found in America’s iconic barns, whose planks defined those structures and endured Mother Nature for decades, and sometimes centuries,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone. “This new profile embraces the timeless combination of weather-worn color, texture and charm found in aged barn wood and preserves it in a durable, low-maintenance form.”

Made of concrete, Vintage Ranch is durable, sustainable and easy to install. Each plank is carefully hand painted to display the patina of weather-worn boards, reflecting the unmatched beauty and depth of natural textures, and its rustic finishing details embody the enduring resilience of authentic wood.

Currently available for purchase, Vintage Ranch comes in four color finishes: Saddlewood, Foxwood, Parchwood and Doverwood.

For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit eldoradostone.com.

About Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos, California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful installations, visit http://www.eldoradostone.com.