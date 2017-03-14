William H. Gorrod, a shareholder in the State and Local Tax Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the American Bar Associations (ABA) 2017 Business Law Section Spring Meeting in New Orleans April 7, 2017. Gorrod will appear on a panel discussing the taxation of intellectual property, particularly as it relates to transfer pricing and international tech transfer.

According to the ABA, the meeting brings together business law professionals in every practice area and helps connect corporate counsel, private practitioners, judges, and regulators from around the world. Details on the conference can be found here.

Gorrod, a shareholder in the New York and San Francisco offices of Greenberg Traurig, focuses his practice on state and local tax issues, advising clients on controversy, planning, and compliance matters on a multistate basis. His emphasis is on state and local income and franchise taxes, bank taxes, gross receipts taxes, unincorporated business taxes, sales and use taxes, real estate transfer taxes, and payroll taxes. Gorrod counsels clients on multistate tax planning, audit defense, administrative appeals, voluntary disclosure agreements, penalty abatements, amnesties, and transactions. Gorrod also has experience working with large corporations, flow-through entities, and high net-worth individuals in various industries, including technology, financial services, retail, media, energy, and airline.

