SVN | MCRE, Inc., one of the SVN brand’s premier commercial real estate brokerage firms, has completed the sale of The Colony Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily property located at 14450 El Evado Road, Victorville, CA, and The Golden Sands Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property located at 15930 Nisqualli Road, Victorville, CA, to Sagebrush Capital Holdings, LLC for $27.4 million.

Michael Miyagishima, CCIM, Managing Director of SVN | MCRE, Inc., represented the seller, The Colony Apartments, L.P. and The Golden Sands Apartments, L.P; David Baird of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates was the co-listing broker involved in the transaction.

“This transaction was a successful one in that it was highly favorable to both the seller and buyer,” says Michael Miyagishima, CCIM of SVN | MCRE, Inc. “Through the use of SVN’s cutting-edge marketing platforms, which brought in many high-quality offers, the seller realized a significant return on their long-held investment. The buyer will surely see high returns on their new investment since they now own a quality, stable portfolio located in a market predicted to see regular rent increases.”

Totaling 320 units, the two multifamily properties were built in 1988, are both garden-style communities and are located 2.5 miles apart. The Colony Apartments is a 200-unit community consisting of two- and three-bedroom units, and The Golden Sands Apartments is a 120-unit community consisting of one- and two-bedroom units.

