ZE Exec to Speak at IBM InterConnect 2017

ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the leading software development firm specializing in enterprise data management and analysis solutions, today announced Chief Product Officer, Nader El-Ramly has been invited to speak at the upcoming IBM InterConnect 2017 conference, Las Vegas, NV March 19-23, one of the foremost conferences for cloud education and skill development.

Nader El-Ramly will speak at the "Warp Speed Ahead: Transform, Modernize, and Monetize with Flash and Software-Defined" session in a panel led by IBM's Eric Herzog, VP of Storage Product Marketing & Product Management. For analysts and data scientists, preparing data for analytics has long been the bane of their existence. Billions are the new millions, and with the explosion of data, this effort has become even more complex and challenging. In this session, ZE will demonstrate how we simplify data preparation for analytic exploit. We will show data ingestion, cleansing, transformation, and data exploration - all leveraging the power of ZEMA® on ZE Cloud.

“ZEMA, ZE’s multi-award winning flagship enterprise level end-to-end data management solution, automates business processes and transforms data at unrivaled speed and is robust enough to be the data management solution of choice among the world’s most data heavy industries”, said Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer. “We are proud to showcase our proven technology and share a wide range of successful use-cases at IBM InterConnect 2017”, he added.

ZEMA automatically captures and centralizes large volumes of real-time market data; it contains the most comprehensive collection of ISO information in the industry. It possesses a rich library of analytic formulas, customizable visualization options, and unmatched strengths in curve development and integration. ZEMA Cloud the state-of-the-art managed and hosted cloud based solution, is made enhanced by using IBM’s Cloud/Hybrid Cloud technology. These aspects make the software particularly attractive for users interested in simplifying end-of-day processes.

About ZE and ZEMA

ZE is a technology leader providing customers with software and services that transform decoupled and fragile data into streamlined, transparent, secure, and automated business processes. ZEMA, ZE’s award-winning flagship software, is a comprehensive data management and business process automation software solution. With its unparalleled data library, analytical functionalities, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers a modular, end-to-end, automated solution for clients of all sizes, operating in any industry.

ZE and ZEMA are trademarks of ZE PowerGroup Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

