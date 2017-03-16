The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has compiled a list of the best colleges and universities with online PhD degree programs for 2017. Based on an in-depth analysis more than a dozen data points, the list features the top 50 schools in the U.S. offering doctorate-level programs online. Nova Southeastern University, Texas A&M University College Station, Pennsylvania State University, Andrews University and Concordia University Chicago finished as the top five schools.

“On-campus doctorate programs are typically time-intensive, and scheduling can be difficult for students actively working while going to school,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list offer PhD candidates a high-quality education with the versatility of online learning, allowing them to complete their degree on a schedule that works best for them.”

To earn a spot on the “Best” list for doctorate programs, these colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each school is also considered based on student/teacher ratios, online program variety, graduation rates, educational resources and financial aid availability.

For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the list, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/online-degrees/phd/#best-college-ranking

Colleges and Universities with the Best Online PhD Programs for 2017:

Allen College

Andrews University

Boston University

Clemson University

Colorado State University-Fort Collins

Concordia University-Chicago

Creighton University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Fordham University

Gardner-Webb University

Hampton University

Harding University

Indiana State University

Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale

Liberty University

Mercer University

Mississippi State University

New England College

Northern Arizona University

Nova Southeastern University

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus

Shenandoah University

Temple University

Texas A & M University-College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

The University of Montana

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville

Union Institute & University

University at Buffalo

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California-Berkeley

University of Colorado Denver

University of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Mississippi

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of New England

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of Northern Colorado

University of South Carolina-Columbia

University of Southern California

University of St Francis

University of the Cumberlands

Western Connecticut State University

