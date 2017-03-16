San Francisco (PRWEB) March 16, 2017
The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has compiled a list of the best colleges and universities with online PhD degree programs for 2017. Based on an in-depth analysis more than a dozen data points, the list features the top 50 schools in the U.S. offering doctorate-level programs online. Nova Southeastern University, Texas A&M University College Station, Pennsylvania State University, Andrews University and Concordia University Chicago finished as the top five schools.
“On-campus doctorate programs are typically time-intensive, and scheduling can be difficult for students actively working while going to school,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list offer PhD candidates a high-quality education with the versatility of online learning, allowing them to complete their degree on a schedule that works best for them.”
To earn a spot on the “Best” list for doctorate programs, these colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each school is also considered based on student/teacher ratios, online program variety, graduation rates, educational resources and financial aid availability.
Colleges and Universities with the Best Online PhD Programs for 2017:
Allen College
Andrews University
Boston University
Clemson University
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
Concordia University-Chicago
Creighton University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Fordham University
Gardner-Webb University
Hampton University
Harding University
Indiana State University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Liberty University
Mercer University
Mississippi State University
New England College
Northern Arizona University
Nova Southeastern University
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
Shenandoah University
Temple University
Texas A & M University-College Station
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama
The University of Montana
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
Union Institute & University
University at Buffalo
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California-Berkeley
University of Colorado Denver
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of Mississippi
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of New England
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of Northern Colorado
University of South Carolina-Columbia
University of Southern California
University of St Francis
University of the Cumberlands
Western Connecticut State University
