Sound “We decided to write this book to promote a new global consciousness based on the sound of love. Love is the vibration of life,” said João Mendes and Ramiro Mendes.

After seven years of intensive research, reflection, and writing, the Mendes Brothers, João Mendes and Ramiro Mendes, launch their debut book SOUND—The Fabric of Soul, Consciousness, Reality, and the Cosmos. Debuting worldwide March 21, 2017, Sound is a spiritually uplifting book about the human essences of soul, consciousness, reality, and the living energy behind nature and the cosmos.

In Sound, acclaimed musicians, artists, and humanitarians João Mendes and Ramiro Mendes take a deep look at the essence of sound, combining their professional music education with four decades of work in the field of music, promotion of peace in Africa, and the study of ancient civilizations and traditional wisdom—all to present a fresh perspective on the nature of the human soul, consciousness, reality, and the cosmos.

“We decided to write this book to promote a new global consciousness based on the sound of love. Love is the vibration of life. Love is the true resonance of our souls. Only by encoding our thoughts, emotions, and actions with the energy of love, kindness, compassion, and goodwill will we manifest a human reality that is harmonious and life-sustaining,” said João Mendes and Ramiro Mendes.

The book explores the realms of thought, emotion, attention, intention, mind, soul, consciousness, music, rhythm, and reality from a refreshing and intuitive perspective. Using sound as the tool to probe human reality, the authors also present new insights into the essence of peace, agreements, health, and the evolution of human society while offering unconventional solutions to human conflict and the survival of our species and our planet. Sound is based on the authors’ personal experiences and on timeless traditional wisdom, music, and ancient cosmology, combined with the latest research in physics, biology, and subtle energy.

Born in the remote village of Palonkon, Fogo, Cape Verde Islands, the Mendes Brothers have dedicated almost their entire adult lives to music and the promotion of peace and unity in Africa. They are well known for their peace-intervention work in Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, and São Tomé and Príncipe (PALOP). Together the brothers have produced and recorded numerous albums featuring diverse musical traditions. Their peace anthem, Angola Kuia, was the featured theme music of the 2012 Angolan presidential elections. The lyrics of the Mendes Brothers’ song Moçambique é Maningue Nice, was added to the eighth grade Portuguese manual in Mozambique. This instructional book is read by millions of students across the nation.

The Mendes Brothers are pioneers of several contemporary Cape Verdean musical genres, including bandera, talaia baxu, kodra, and tchoru. Exploring the sacred rhythms of the island of Fogo, the brothers have launched a new music movement, combining bandera with reggae, salsa, samba, bossa nova, and more, creating new music genres that defy cultural and musical boundaries. Treading the edge of intuition, the Mendes Brothers introduce yet a whole new genre of music: cosmic soul music. Cosmic soul music is a neurological and soul-entrainment medium—an intuitive form of music that removes the ego from the creative process and reconnects human beings with their higher soul essences.

As musicians and humanitarians, the Mendes Brothers have appeared on many national and international television networks and programs, including CNN International, CBS Virginia This Morning, and The Climate Reality Project (featuring U.S. Vice President, Al Gore).

“Thank you for joining us in co-creating this new world, a human community dedicated to harnessing the primal love sound of our hearts and souls to create an abundant and peaceful world!” adds João and Ramiro.

Sound: The Fabric of Soul, Consciousness, Reality, and the Cosmos will be available March 21, 2017 Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Fabric-Consciousness-Reality-Cosmos/dp/0997150807. To learn more, visit http://www.thebookonsound.com.

More about the authors:

João Mendes is an intuitive writer, singer, composer, producer, visual artist, and humanitarian. He is an avid reader with extensive self-study in African and ancient Egyptian history and cosmology. A recipient of the Medalha de Mérito by the government of Cape Verde Islands, João has conducted extensive humanitarian efforts in promotion of peace and national reconciliation in PALOP, Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Ramiro Mendes is a visionary musician, writer, composer, arranger, producer, visual artist, and humanitarian, Ramiro holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in film scoring and commercial arranging from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a recipient of the Medalha do Vulcão and Medalha de Mérito from the office of the president and government of Cape Verde Islands, respectively. Ramiro has led extensive humanitarian efforts in promotion of peace and national reconciliation in PALOP, Africa.

Title: Sound: The Fabric of Soul, Consciousness, Reality, and the Cosmos

Authors: João Mendes and Ramiro Mendes

Published by: Quantum World Enterprises, LLC

Published: March 21, 2017

Genre: Non fiction, Mind/Body/Spirit and Spirituality

Print Length: 328 pages

File Size: 1372 KB

Kindle

Price: $9.99

Kindle 978-0-9971508-2-7

Hardcover Print

Price $19.99

Hardcover 978-0-9971508-0-3

About Quantum World Enterprises

Sound is published by Quantum World Enterprises, a media company founded by the Mendes brothers, with offices in Los Angeles and Boston, Massachusetts. It is dedicated to creating positive content with primary focus on music, film, arts, and book publishing. Visit http://www.quantumworldenterprises.com.

Media Contact:

Quantum World Enterprises LLC

media(at)quantumworldenterprieses.com