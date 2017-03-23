ICCA, the International Congress and Convention Association, has collaborated with its member Ungerboeck Software International to create unprecedented value for ICCA members that work with Ungerboeck's event and venue management software. This has been announced during Ungerboeck's annual EMEA conference at RAI Amsterdam by Ungerboeck's CEO & President Manish Chandak.

Importing association meeting leads

Ungerboeck clients now have the ability to import data from ICCA's Association Database to their Ungerboeck software. The data provides insight into association event organizers around the world and opens new business opportunities for ICCA members, such as event venues and convention and visitor bureaus. The tool includes a cross-check capability with existing data so users can select the profiles they wish to import.

Exporting data on organized meetings

Furthermore, the tool allows ICCA members to regularly report the data of past and future association meetings that they organized to ICCA via an Excel export upon approval of associations. The spreadsheet with the meeting data can be sent to ICCA’s Research Department by email.

This two-way communication allows the industry association to constantly provide up-to-date and high-quality data on international associations and their meetings.

Martin Sirk, CEO at ICCA, is very pleased about the cooperation with Ungerboeck: "The import and export module that we launched together with Ungerboeck allows us to directly impact ICCA members' business success and to contribute to further economic growth of association meetings around the globe. It allows us to maximize the benefits for ICCA members and continuously improve the value of their membership."

During the opening of the 2017 Ungerboeck EMEA Conference at RAI Amsterdam, Manish Chandak, CEO & President of Ungerboeck, referred to collaboration as the future of the event and meetings industry: "Business cooperation in the meetings industry has become more important than ever. The collaboration with ICCA is especially valuable as it creates new opportunities for venues and convention and visitor bureaus and therefore perfectly reflects our vision of supporting the meetings industry with innovative solutions."

ICCA CEO Martin Sirk contributes to the program of the 2017 Ungerboeck EMEA Conference with a thought leadership session about evolving business models in the meetings industry.

