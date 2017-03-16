ezPBJ Introduces New PBJ Auditing Software

Share Article

ezPBJ releases a one-of-a-kind PBJ auditing software to help skilled nursing facilities reconcile and error check their XML reports for Payroll-Based Journal.

Rochester, NY (PRWEB)

ezPBJ announces the release of XML Analyzer, a one-of-a-kind PBJ auditing software. XML Analyzer enables Skilled Nursing Facilities to reconcile and error check their XML files from payroll, workforce or third-party vendors before completing their Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ) submission to CMS.

“CFOs consistently tell us they want to verify the accuracy and completeness of their PBJ reports to protect their staffing five-star rating,” said Don Feige, ezPBJ CEO. “ezPBJ’s XML Analyzer gives facilities the power to see their PBJ in easy to understand charts and quickly find any gaps or issues that need to be addressed.”

XML Analyzer includes ezPBJ’s popular Error Checker, which identifies any data that would cause an XML file to be rejected by CMS. Skilled Nursing Facilities interested in evaluating XML Analyzer can sign up for a free trial at http://www.ezPBJ.com or contact ezPBJ at trial(at)ezPBJ.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Don Feige
ezPBJ
+1 5855825187
Email >
@ezPBJsoftware
Follow >
Visit website