The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced today its establishment of the SIA International Relations Committee, chaired by Richard Brent, CEO, Louroe Electronics.

The announcement of SIA’s International Relations Committee was announced from Mexico City in conjunction with the opening day of Expo Seguridad, the largest security exhibition in Mexico, and in partnership with ISC Events.

“SIA should provide its members with actionable information that will enable businesses to become stronger trade partners and further global security industry growth,” said Brent. “I am pleased to spearhead this new initiative and to help deliver tangible value to SIA members through the committee’s education and international partnership activities.”

SIA created the committee to serve three main purposes: The first goal is to engage with government international trade officials and educate agency international trade subject matter experts about global security market trends, security technologies, and barriers to entry experienced by SIA member exporters. The second goal of the committee is to facilitate education for SIA members on topics related to U.S. trade/export programs, and the third goal is to collaborate with global security trade associations in efforts which align with the SIA membership’s strategic goals.

Brent is a member of the SIA Board of Directors and the SIA Government Relations Committee. He is a past recipient of the SIA Committee Chair of the Year Award for his leadership of the SIA Government Summit Planning Committee.

“Richard Brent truly has the insights and on-the-ground experience to serve as the chair of the SIA International Relations Committee and help to expand SIA’s brand further beyond our borders,” said Erickson. “He offers a compelling vision for how the International Relations Committee can educate our members, particularly small businesses, about trade policy programs and trends through enhanced relationships with government trade officials and international associations.”

To request more information about the SIA International Relations Committee, email Don Erickson at derickson(at)securityindustry(dot)org.

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.