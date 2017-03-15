FoodLogiQ Releases Enhanced Reporting and Analytics Feature

FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency software solutions, announced today the expansion of customizable reporting tools within its software FoodLogiQ Connect. Customers can now create an unlimited number of custom reports to visualize the millions of data points tracked in FoodLogiQ to make informed decisions for a safe and transparent supply chain.

FoodLogiQ will unveil this new reporting functionality live during a free webinar “Top 5 Custom Reports for Insights-Driven Food Chain Management” on Thursday, March 23 at 2PM EST.

“Gathering, segmenting and analyzing your supply chain data is critical to making decisions in support of a safe and transparent supply chain,” said Dean Wiltse, CEO of FoodLogiQ. “The ease of use of these new reporting tools will be a game changer for our customers who will be able to visually present how they are putting insights into actions across their supply chain.”

Using their supply chain data, FoodLogiQ customers can now quickly create beautiful data visualizations to share across their teams and up the ladder to senior leadership either in the software, via PDF or as exportable images. Visualization formats include pie, bar, timeline and heatmap charts that can be saved for repeated analysis as data comes in. Built-in template custom reports include:



Quality Issues By Supplier or Product: Get a quick glance of which suppliers or products are experiencing quality issues.

Geographical Map of Quality Issues: See a heatmap of where your quality issues are happening most.

Timeline of Supplier Document Expiration: Proactively know when your supplier's documents expire and know when to resurvey or review.

FoodLogiQ customers can also build custom visualizations of the data associated with their supplier network, product movement and quality issue data in real time.

For more information and a demo, please join our webinar on Thursday, March 23 at 2:00pm EDT.

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is a leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency software solutions. We help restaurant operators, food retailers and other food companies achieve end-to-end traceability while supporting safe and high quality food products across the supply chain. FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, audit, regulatory compliance and traceability needs across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.