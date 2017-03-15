Cimcor Logo Our goal, when creating this new version, was to eliminate the time spent filtering out false-positives, so security professionals can direct the time and focus to situations truly needing attention.

Cimcor, Inc. has released a major update to its file integrity monitoring and compliance software, CimTrak Integrity Suite Version 3.2. This new version introduces the Trusted File Registry™, which is a massive cloud-based database of digital signatures for all OS and patch files from select vendors.

The focus of this new version not only helps organizations easily detect and document all changes within their IT infrastructure but can also leverage the power of the Trusted File Registry™ to filter out “legitimate” changes, which was previously a manual process.

Helping organizations align with the requirements of compliance and regulatory initiatives is the reason CimTrak has been listed as one of CIO Review’s “Top 20 Most Promising Security Solutions” and why Cimcor is included in Cybersecurity Ventures “Top 100 Hot Security Companies to Watch” for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Continuing with a groundbreaking pace, the Trusted File Registry™, blended with CimTrak’s integrated ticketing system, represents another industry first, which eliminates false-positives by automatically recognizing vendor-verified patches or updated files, reducing the time needed to manually check these issues.

“Security engineers spend a tremendous amount of time, sifting through logs, and other resources, in order to determine if a change to their IT infrastructure is valid or not,” said Robert E. Johnson III, president/CEO of Cimcor, Inc.

“Our goal, when creating this new version, was to eliminate the time spent filtering out false-positives, so security professionals can direct the time and focus to situations truly needing attention. This update tightly integrates with existing operational workflows, differentiating good change from bad throughout servers, active directory settings, firewalls and routers, and most major components within the IT infrastructure.”

The latest upgrade to the CimTrak Integrity Suite achieves those objectives with SmartFIM™ technology and includes the following key features:



Drastically reduces administration time

Ensures accurate system baseline

Eliminates alerts on known good patch/update files

Operates with minimal IT personnel intervention

About Cimcor, Inc.

Founded in 1997, and an industry leader in developing innovative security, integrity and compliance software solutions, Cimcor is on the front lines of global corporate, government and military initiatives to protect critical IT infrastructure and has consistently brought IT integrity innovations to market. Cimcor's flagship software product, CimTrak, helps organizations monitor and protect a wide range of physical, virtual, and cloud-based IT assets in real-time with leading-edge file integrity monitoring capabilities, and provides organizations with deep situational awareness. This awareness, including who is making changes, what is being changed, when changes are occurring, and how changes are being made, coupled with the ability to take instant action upon detection of change, gives organizations assurance their IT assets are always in a secure and compliant state.

CimTrak is certified to Common Criteria EAL Level 4 +, Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 compliant; it is on the Army Approved Products List and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC-APL). For more information or a free evaluation, visit: http://www.cimcor.com