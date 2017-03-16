Atomic Direct Receives Sixth Telly Award for Kobalt Tools Advertising

"A great product, well advertised, delivers tremendous results in the store and for building brand.”

Brand DRTV advertising agency Atomic Direct has won a Telly award for Kobalt Tools: for the 2016 Rapid Adjust Wrench campaign.

This marks the fifth year, and sixth Telly awarded to Atomic for its seasonal Kobalt Tools spots that feature innovative tools for contractors and DIYs to get their jobs done quickly and easily. The Rapid Adjust Wrench gives the user fast, effortless operation of the adjustable wrench. It won in the Household Products/Packaged Goods category.

The successful 30-second television campaign directed viewers of the spot to go online to Lowes.com/RapidAdjust or to their local Lowe’s to purchase.

“At Atomic we create our own innovative version of DRTV advertising to drive success for innovative products. A great product, well advertised, delivers tremendous results in the store and for building brand,” states Doug Garnett, founder and CEO of Atomic Direct.

