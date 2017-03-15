MorganFranklin Consulting Promotes Chris Mann to Managing Partner

Learn more about MorganFranklin Consulting at www.morganfranklin.com

MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the appointment of Chris Mann as Managing Partner. Mann will replace current MorganFranklin Chief Executive Officer C.E. Andrews on April 1 to lead all operations and continue executing the company’s ongoing growth and national expansion.

“Chris is an experienced leader who brings deep expertise in identifying creative solutions to address client challenges across all industries,” said Andrews. “He is known for his humility and willingness to really engage the people around him to find the best solutions possible both for our clients and our company.”

Mann has over 23 years of consulting experience with a specialization in technical accounting, SEC reporting, and merger and acquisition-related services. During his decade-long tenure at MorganFranklin, Mann previously served as a Managing Director with a range of leadership roles including Accounting & Transaction Services Solution Leader and the consulting practice’s People Leader.

“I firmly believe in the ‘The MorganFranklin Way’ and am proud of the work we do each day on behalf of our clients, employee-owners, partners, and the community,” said Mann. “I am thrilled to take on MorganFranklin’s Managing Partner role and look forward to working with our committed leadership group and talented team to build upon the foundation established by C.E. as well as our founders—Bob Morgan, Ron Morgan, and Rob Franklin.

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Mann spent 12 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in their assurance and advisory practices. He also held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Convera, a publicly-traded software company, where he oversaw finance, accounting, investor relations and legal.

Mann is a licensed CPA and has a degree in accounting from the University of Maryland.

C.E. Andrews will remain on the company’s Board of Directors. “C.E.’s impact on our business has been extraordinary,” said co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ron Morgan. “MorganFranklin’s accomplishments during his tenure are monumental and include significant growth, expansion into new markets, as well as the transition to a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structure. He has created significant momentum for the business to carry into the future.”

