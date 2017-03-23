ISBN: 9780997162530 Psalm Hymns We are delighted to pass along a literary honor in the Performing Arts and Music category to the author. Earlier this year, the Psalm Hymns book won the Gold Metal in Education.

Today, CAPTURE BOOKS is pleased to announce PSALM HYMNS, VOLUME 1 has been recognized as a finalist in the 19th annual FOREWORD INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

As part of their mission to discover, review, and share the best books from small, university, and indie publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Reviews hosts its annual awards program each year. A complete list of finalists can be found at: https://awards.forewordreviews.com/books/psalm-hymns-volume-1/

“Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the choice was more difficult this time around due to the high quality of submissions,” said Victoria Sutherland, publisher of Foreword Reviews. “Each new book award season proves again how independent publishers are the real innovators in the industry.”

Over a time span of four years, L. L. Larkins studied the historical and Biblical context of the Psalms, interpretation and uses of the original meditations and pleadings of worship, and she also considered a variety of Bible versions in order to rhyme and meter each psalm to Christian Hymns. They can be used for dramatic monologues, or in liturgy as adapted lyrics to the songs congregations already sing, and for spiritual retreats into contemplation.

INDIES finalists are moved on to final judging by an expert panel of librarians and booksellers curated specifically for each genre and who will determine the books who will be named Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winners. Winners in each genre—along with Editor’s Choice winners, and Foreword’s INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago on June 24, 2017.

About Foreword: Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc, d.b.a Foreword Reviews is an independent media company featuring a Folio:Award-winning print magazine, stable of e-newsletters, and an online platform. Foreword exclusively covers small, university, and independent (non “Big 5”) publishers, the books they publish, and the creators they work with. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, and has employees and writers all over the world.

