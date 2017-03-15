This event was designed to offer insights for a broad spectrum of industry professionals, providing systemic approaches and essential strategies along with valuable case studies addressing key questions facing the industry.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced its inaugural Pharmaceutical Serialization Workshops, taking place 8 – 9 May in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA. This unique event combines the benefits of a conference experience with ten interactive workshops covering baseline as well as advanced issues focused on the conference theme "Leveraging Operations to Maximize Supply Chain Performance".

“Given the degree of complexity involved with serialization, it demands an understanding from the shop floor through enterprise-wide systems to mitigate risks, ensure data interconnectivity across the supply chain, reduce and address defects, and ensure quality control,” said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President. “This event was designed to offer insights for a broad spectrum of industry professionals, providing systemic approaches and essential strategies along with valuable case studies addressing key questions facing the industry.”

This interactive conference features a diversity of global experts who have been working effectively on track-and-trace and serialization implementation issues for years, including:



Bryan Orton, Director, Global Product Protection and Serialization, Eli Lilly and Company

Tom Pizzuto, Global Process Owner, Product Serialization and Traceability, Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain

Lars Olsen, Global Technology Partner, NNE

Richard Andrews, Unit Manager, Inspectorate Operations, MHRA

Mario Simard, Director Product Line Management, Optel Vision

Dennis Even, Global Serialization PMO / BT Lead, PGS and Finance BT, Pfizer

Rick Mitzner, Retired (former Senior Director, Engineering Technology, Pfizer)

Adriano Fusco, Global strategy and development, Director, Antares Vision

Mongi Sakly, Global Engineering Support and Services, Sanofi

Gaurav Banerjee, Director, Technical Services, Sharp Packaging

Terrence Jones, Director, Strategic Manufacturer Services – ICS, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group

Thomas J. Mercolino, PhD, President and CEO, Verinetics

In addition to the ten workshops, this event offers four engaging general sessions, including two industry discussion panels and two keynote sessions.

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.ISPE.org/2017-Serialization-Workshops.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world’s largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The more than 18,000 members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and an operations and training center in Tampa, Florida, USA. Visit http://www.ISPE.org for more information.

For more information, contact:

Maria Robertson

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)

Tel: +1-301-364-9207

Email: mrobertson(at)ispe(dot)org

http://www.ISPE.org