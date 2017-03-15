• Lexmark International, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced it has partnered with Intelligent ID, experts in insider risk management and user behavioral analysis, to codevelop a full spectrum of document and endpoint security offerings.



By combining Lexmark’s imaging expertise and Intelligent ID’s innovative data monitoring methodology, the partnership is expected to produce an end-to-end approach to combat insider threats.

This partnership will enable the two companies to collaborate on software that enhances the tracking and security of sensitive documents, preventing external and internal threats.

The solutions are expected to enable security efforts that focus on detecting the malicious and non-malicious breaches that may occur internally when sensitive digital information is duplicated or transferred to hardcopy through a printer or multifunction-imaging device.

The partnership will provide comprehensive data risk monitoring via the company’s network, the user’s endpoint or the Lexmark device itself. Data will be collected in real time or over a period of time.

Supporting Quotes

“In the age of digital transformation, we want to provide not only secure data protocols against external forces, but also enable customers to strengthen their monitoring coverage to include all users and devices within the organization,” said Allen Waugerman, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Lexmark. “Our partnership with Intelligent ID will strengthen our offerings to provide this coverage against internal threats, providing a safer, more productive work environment.”

“Imagine having the ability to monitor print, copy, fax and scan documents in real time to prevent accidental or purposeful data leaks,” said Jim Mazotas, founder and chief technology officer, Intelligent ID. “Our partnership with Lexmark will extend this monitoring coverage to include all users and devices within the organization, providing an innovative solution that solves insider threat potentials.”

Supporting Resources

About Intelligent ID

Intelligent ID is endpoint-based user monitoring and analytics software that secures organizations’ business assets by continuously monitoring and alerting management to suspect events taking place anywhere an endpoint may travel. This includes data loss or theft activity, compliance infractions, workplace liability issues, inefficient use of time and resources, infrastructure concerns, insecure file access, and more. For further information, visit them at http://www.intelligentid.com or contact us at info(at)intelligentid.com.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value. Open the possibilities at http://www.Lexmark.com.

Lexmark, the Lexmark logo and Open the possibilities are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Emily Rardin

859-232-7818

erardin(at)lexmark.com