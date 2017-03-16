"From our inception ten years ago, our management team set a goal to build a balance between innovation, impacting the business outcomes of our clients, and our commitment to diversity and our community," said MMI CEO Tina Lux-Boim.

Managed Maintenance, Inc. (MMI), a contract management and automated service renewal provider, just celebrated its 10th year of providing state-of-the-art consulting, outsourcing, and SaaS solutions for the technology supply chain. In March of 2007, MMI's trail-blazing Executive Team and staff began creating solutions that ultimately changed the way many global technology organizations manage and deliver their renewal services and support agreements.

Under the leadership of CEO Tina Lux-Boim, MMI has successfully established one of the most diverse, innovative, and community-oriented cultures in the technology field. Over the years, MMI and its leaders have continued to receive a variety of awards and recognition for their contributions and leadership in the area of technology innovation. In recent years, CRN's annual prestigious Woman of the Channel List has named every female member of MMI's Leadership Team, with MMI's CEO Tina Lux-Boim featured in CRN's Channel Chief List several years in a row. More recently, in the 14th Annual American Business Awards, MMI was awarded the coveted Stevie Award for Innovation of the Year - Business Services Industry.

Beyond its recognition for products and services, MMI's growth and profitability has also been featured on such lists as the Inc.5000's Fastest Growing Companies, and South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Company List.

MMI's commitment and contributions go beyond introducing innovative solutions to the technology channel. Emphasis is placed on developing a community-minded culture within the MMI staff. Each year, MMI employees are asked to donate time away from work to volunteer at a local community outreach center, Boca Helping Hands. This community-based organization which provides food and emergency assistance to local citizens has the full commitment of MMI and its employees. "MMI's contribution honors our mission to provide food and emergency assistance, and long-term solutions to break the cycle of dependence. Without MMI's support we could not help the 1500 families that benefit from their generosity," commented Suzan Javizian, BHH Operations Manager.

Today, MMI's cloud-based, SaaS application, ONEview, is changing how some of the largest companies in the world manage their support contract business. MMI's clients use its SaaS solutions to increase services revenue, identify new sales opportunities, develop client loyalty and retention, and build a foundation of analytics - all while streamlining and simplifying the entire process of managing IT assets and associated support and maintenance contracts. MMI clients include IBM, Tech Data, Ingram, Avnet, Synnex and Lenovo. "From our inception ten years ago, our management team set a goal to build a balance between innovation, impacting the business outcomes of our clients, and our commitment to diversity and our community," said MMI CEO Tina Lux-Boim. "We look forward to continuing that goal as we advance as a global technology provider. Special thanks to the partnership between our clients, employees, and the community."

