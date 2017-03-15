Each week the program continues to grow in participation and excitement as momentum builds with each winner announcement!

Marshall Area YMCA joins previous winners, Middletown Recreational Center and Rita Miller Elementary, as the proud recipients of the third Submit To Win Big Block Set. Executive Director Tom Bolin expresses his delight by saying, “Thank you so much for the set of Imagination Playground blocks! There was an eruption of enthusiasm when we announced their arrival today! The Marshall Area YMCA will benefit greatly from this set of Big Blue Blocks as they are used in our Day Camp and Afterschool Programs, Kids and Coffee, Child Watch, Birthday Parties, and many other programs.”

He went on to say, “Parents are also excited to finally have a product which will allow them to interact with their children as they build and grow together. Thanks again for selecting the Marshall Area YMCA for this wonderful opportunity!”

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground continues to be overwhelmed by the program’s popularity, “Each week the program continues to grow in participation and excitement as momentum builds with each winner announcement! The gratitude we receive with each call we make to the lucky school or family center reinforces our efforts and mission – to get more blocks to deserving children!”

He goes on to add, “All it takes is one person at one family center, like Tom Bolin, to enter and bring his family center a whole new dimension to creative play and opportunity for the community to get involved. We love knowing we are reaching thousands of new kids, parents and educators with our gift and playspace concept of the Big Blue Blocks!”

With the Marshall Area YMCA, Rita Miller Elementary and Middletown Recreation Center victories, there are 12 remaining opportunities to win an Imagination Playground Big Block Set. Each remaining set will be awarded weekly through the end of May. Big Block Sets are not the only prizes awarded. There are three other prize levels which include Big Block Play Dates at your school or family center as well as Pop Out Mini Playgrounds given to entire school enrollments or community center members. Additionally, every entrant will receive their very own Pop Out Mini Playground. With no limits on the number of times participants may enter the contest, keep entering daily to increase your chances of winning.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground – our Submit To Win Promotion - or any of their creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs@(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)Org.

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

