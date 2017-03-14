Loopd Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2017

Loopd Badge wins iF Design Award in the Product Discipline Loopd is the first event software company to receive an iF Design Award.

Loopd, an enterprise SaaS event engagement platform, today announced that they have been awarded with Germany’s iF Design Award in the product discipline. This is the first iF Design Award for the Loopd Badge for attendee engagement at meetings and events, which is part of the etouches event management software product line.

Each year, Germany’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. Loopd with the help of MAST Design won over the 58-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its light weight, data-driven smart badge that puts design and convenience at the forefront. With over 5,500 entries from 59 countries, Loopd stood out from the rest of the entries to receive this coveted honor in design excellence.

Loopd is the first event software company to receive an iF Design Award. This recognition is a testament to its’ unique, one-of-a-kind wearable design that stands out from other smart badges, not only in the events space but the larger software industry. Recently acquired by end-to-end event software company etouches, Loopd brings their experience in wearables and data-driven technology to the global enterprise company.

“Being chosen from thousands of entries from around the world to win an iF Design Award is an honor,” said Founder of Loopd and current Director of Product in Mobile, Data and Engagement at etouches, Brian Friedman. “Our mission with Loopd was to create a product that would enhance engagement at events through data without compromising on the user experience and design. Winning this award shows our market that we have a state-of-the-art and world class designed smart badge that is leading the way for B2B engagement at events.”

More information about Loopd can be found in the “Design Excellence” section of on the iF World Design Guide http://bit.ly/LoopdIFDA.

About Loopd

The subscription-based Loopd Inc. provides physical intelligence to corporate events. We help corporate marketers learn how people interact with each other, with the company, and with the company's products. The Loopd event engagement system is the industry's only bi-directional CRM solution that enables the exchange of content and contact information passively and automatically. Through its enterprise IoT analytics and sensors, it gathers and interprets rich data so that marketers have a more sophisticated understanding of valuable business relationships and interactions at conferences, exhibits and product activations. Loopd was acquired by global event management software etouches in 2017. The product is now part of etouches success oriented and cloud-based platform that delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process and increase ROI. Learn more at http://www.loopd.com and http://www.etouches.com .

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since over 60 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.