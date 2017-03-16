Nastel to Demo New Initiatives at IBM InterConnect

Nastel Technologies, a global provider of operations analytics and application performance monitoring (APM) solutions, will be providing hands-on demonstrations of the new cloud, IoT, and cognitive capabilities in AutoPilot® Insight at Booth #260 during the IBM Interconnect 2017 event at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, March 19-23.

According to Charley Rich, Nastel’s VP of Product Management, “As an IBM Business Partner, many people already know Nastel as a premier provider of monitoring, tracking, and analytics for middleware. But what we’ll be doing as an IBM InterConnect Gold Sponsor is introducing completely new and exciting solutions spanning the three main themes of this year’s event: advances in cloud, IoT, and cognitive technologies.”

Rich continued: “Our live demos will show how easy it is to solve problems like performance and transaction tracking across any technology stack, including cloud. We’ll also be featuring innovations for analyzing IoT sensor data, plus fast instrumentation and tracking of mobile apps. Finally, visitors to our exhibit booth will see how to measure the business effectiveness of apps using our new machine learning capabilities. We will demonstrate our predictive Bayesian Conditional Probability analysis to forecast upcoming situations based on behavior and sentiment. And we will also demonstrate a very powerful means of detecting data outliers within massive amounts of event ‘noise’ using machine-learning-based anomaly detection.”

To help attendees relax after a long day’s activities, Nastel will host a cocktail party and drone giveaway for event attendees on Tuesday evening, March 21, 7:30 pm, at Mandalay Bay’s top-rated Kumi Restaurant. Along with some of the company’s senior management team, the party will feature well-known analyst and Forbes contributor Jason Bloomberg, who will share his expert commentary on subjects such as agile digital transformation in today’s enterprises.

While showcasing its solutions at IBM Interconnect 2017, Long Island-based Nastel is moving its headquarters office from its current 8,000-square-foot facility in Melville to a newly acquired 28,000-square-foot office building in Plainview, Long Island. According to CEO David Mavashev, “With our current headquarters bursting at the seams, we needed room to grow, and were fortunate to find an excellent building big enough to handle our rapidly expanding business operations.”

# # #

About Nastel Technologies

Nastel Technologies helps large enterprises collect, analyze, track, and visualize data from virtually any source, from mobile to mainframe. It extracts business value in the form of insights that improve business process performance and enable fast problem resolution. With use cases from financial services to healthcare and telecommunications, Nastel’s enterprise-grade AutoPilot solutions encompass deep real-time monitoring, transaction tracking, and analytics. Spanning applications, middleware, transactions, end-user experience, logs, and mobile services, Nastel is the answer for your toughest APM and operations intelligence challenges.

Nastel is privately held and headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, with an additional network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. For more information, visit nastel.com.