LeasePlan Logo

LeasePlan USA is bringing new enhancements to ePlan, the online fleet management tool that helps companies gain more control over their fleets.

With a streamlined new interface, featuring an easy-to-use wizard and expanded comparison parameters, LeasePlan’s new Life Cycle Cost Analysis (LCCA) tool helps lessees decide which vehicles to include in their fleet. The tool offers powerful decision-making information, such as market value depreciation and projected maintenance expenses, using LeasePlan’s proven proprietary models.

LeasePlan clients can also enjoy an enhanced Executive Summary report, which gives fleet managers a comprehensive look at their fleet’s operating costs for better budgeting.

“We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive information to our clients so they can make smart decisions and drive their business forward,” said Nancy D’Amico, chief information officer. “We encourage fleet managers to demo the new technology to see the new features,” which also include new time-saving functionality for drivers.

ePlan for Drivers is enhancing safety services and streamlining registration renewal processes. Drivers can now view a more complete picture of their safety training history, better manage motor vehicle records, more easily view registration requirements and upload images to complete renewal as well.

Many of these enhancements will roll out with the next updates to MyLeasePlan, a mobile app launched in 2016 that makes it easy for drivers to manage their company vehicles while on-the-go.

“The latest innovations are just a stepping stone to the next iteration of MyLeasePlan’s mobility solutions, which we are excited to launch in April at NAFA’s Institute & Expo,” added Kristofer Bush, vice president of marketing.

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is a global fleet management and driver mobility company. Our global group manages 1.6 million vehicles and provides services in 32 countries. LeasePlan USA prides itself on delivering high-touch service and innovative products that offer total cost reduction for fleets. Our full-service offering consists of financing and operational fleet management services to meet the needs of a diverse client base. With more than 50 years of fleet experience, LeasePlan’s experts find ways to get the most out of clients’ vehicles, budget and time. Find out why our clients agree that it’s easier to leaseplan.