exoFlex™...represents a very unique and innovative product that offers several improvements over other offerings in the Joint Support & Mobility sector of the market today. - David J. Johnson, President & CEO, Aurora Nutrascience

Biova is pleased to announce with Aurora Nutrascience, the commercial launch of exoFlex™. The world’s first liposomal encapsulated egg membrane joint health product. exoFlex™ utilizes Biova’s clinically demonstrated BiovaFlex®

When choosing a natural joint health supplement, it’s not only the ingredients that are important, or even their dosage size but, how the nutrients get to their targeted areas to start providing results. exoFlex™ is a powerful formulation of potent, synergistic clinically tested nutrients featuring Biova’s BiovaFlex® water soluble egg shell membrane, encapsulated into all-natural lipospheres. These incredible nano-sized liposomes protect the exoFlex™ ingredients, helping to facilitate a more efficient transition through the enzymes of the digestive system as they make their way into the body's bloodstream.

The body’s joints are basically anatomical structures consisting of two bones, separated by a tough, elastic, shock-absorbing, flexible connective tissue called cartilage. In most cases the cartilage is wrapped in ligaments as well as the tendons of muscles that create the movement at the joints. These articulate joints are found throughout our body providing us with the ability to move. The number one cause of joint pain is osteoarthritis or age related inflammation, wear and tear and the breakdown of cartilage due to strenuous athletic training or injury on the joint structures. These conditions can create a multitude of symptoms including swelling, pain, irritation and a substantial loss of range of motion coupled with the decreased overall function of the joint.

exoFlex™ works by providing Biova, LLC’s water soluble egg membrane ‘BiovaFlex®’ along with select nutraceutical grade nutrients and antioxidants into a liquid oral dosage form. BiovaFlex® has been shown to ‘Reduce Joint Discomfort’ and increase ‘Range of Motion’ in clinical studies submitted to Health Canada. This potent formula can assist the body to neutralize and decrease the free radical damage while helping to create the building blocks required to aid in reducing inflammation. exoFlex™ can also help to promote the rehydration and restoration of essential joint fluids and tissue, thus improving your overall joint health and quality of life.

According to Heath Canada exoFlex™ Product Licence #80074736



Starts to help reduce pain at 5 days

Helps to relieve joint pain associated with osteoarthritis

Helps to reduce stiffness associated with osteoarthritis

Helps to relieve pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

Helps to reduce blood C reactive protein levels, a clinical marker of inflammation

Helps in the development and maintenance of bones

Helps in the development and maintenance of cartilage

Helps in connective tissue formation

When asked about the new launch, Biova’s CEO, Pat Schneider said that, “We are very excited about the unique system that Aurora & Vida have used to offer BiovaFlex’s® benefits to consumers. This is a breakthrough in delivery methods and we look forward to how this novel technology will advance joint health for all.”

Phil Bolden, Co-President of Vida Lifescience stated, “Our retail partners are very excited about exoFlex™. Aurora has applied its enhanced liposomal delivery systems to an already clinically demonstrated ingredient (BiovaFlex®) and added the benefits of Curcumin, Boswellia, MSM and Vitamin C. exoFlex™ promises to be a leader in Joint Health Category. Research shows consumers are seeking new products that deliver results without the side effects of traditional options."

Aurora Nutrascience’s President - CEO Mr. David J. Johnson commented, “working with Biova and their professional team has been instrumental in the utilization of their BiovaFlex® nutrient in creation of a product that our competition simply could not fathom. exoFlex™ is a result of the extensive evaluation and development by our lab technicians and represents a very unique and innovative product that offers several improvements over other offerings in the Joint Support & Mobility sector of the market today. In our opinion exoFlex™ is the smarter, scientifically created, all-natural, drug-free solution for people with joint related stress, inflammation, osteoarthritis, tendinitis or other degenerative issues.”

Biova is privately held and globally distributed. Biova is the market leader for incorporating egg membrane ingredients offering proving health benefits. BiovaFlex® for joint health; BiovaDerm® for skin care; and BiovaPlex® for animal health. Biova's patented water soluble process creates expanded delivery options for consumer products, including functional foods, beverages, lotions and more. Years of dedicated investment, ongoing scientific research and leading-edge technology are at the core of these all-natural, ultra-pure, nutrient-rich ingredients. A focus on sustainable production, anchored by vertical integration with the largest egg producing and processing partners, assures Biova unmatched raw material supply—the right combination of access and capability to drive opportunity and growth. For more information, please visit; http://www.biova.com

Vida Lifescience is a US based distributor focused 100% on selling and promoting the highest grade nutritional supplements available in the world. The founders of Vida Lifescience share the passion about the science and subsequent health benefits of advanced technology driven nutrients. We are all users of the products we sell and have personally seen the benefits of these products to ourselves and our families. Our passion for advanced health products led us to form a partnership with Aurora Nutrascience, Inc. of Canada. Vida Life Science is the exclusive US distributor of their products in the US. For more information, please visit; vidalifescience.com or call 1-844-321-8432.

Aurora Nutrascience Inc. is a privately owned global company and leading technology-based manufacturer which produces a number of unique cutting-edge nutritional supplements sold into the market under the Mega-Liposomal and Micro-Liposomal product lines. Utilizing its own unique proprietary manufacturing processes, Aurora has become one of the fastest growing Companies in the field of manufacturing NON GMO all-natural phosphatidylcholine-based liposomes as a nutrient transport technology. These all-natural nano-sized liposomes spheres encapsulate the selected nutrients, which helps to facilitate a more efficient transition through the digestive system allowing for higher bioavailability into the bloodstream. The Company's products are sold and distributed throughout the USA by its Master Distributor, VIDA Lifescience and further Distribution Channels Worldwide. For more information, please visit; auroranutrascience.com