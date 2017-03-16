Chicago-based Signature Bank hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of a new branch being constructed on the city’s Northwest side on March 13, 2017. Despite three inches of snow falling the night before, many turned out to celebrate the new project, including State Rep. Mike McAuliffe, Alderman Anthony Napolitano, Jim and Stephen Ronan of Ronan Construction, and many representatives from Signature Bank.

Signature Bank entered a long-term lease to occupy this facility at the corner of Avondale and Devon that will replace the bank’s original nearby location at Harlem and Northwest Highway. While the square footage remains roughly the same as the current location at 2,300 square feet, the new branch adds two lanes of drive-up banking and a drive-up ATM along with a full-service lobby and plenty of bank-only customer parking.

"With today’s weather, it’s easy to see why our customers will value the enhancement of drive-up banking," said Signature Bank Co-Founder & Executive Vice President Kevin Bastuga.

Signature Bank has one other branch located in downtown Chicago at the corner of Lake and Wacker and a corporate headquarters location in Rosemont. "Although our strategy of maintaining a minimum number of branches remains the same, we wanted to respond to the needs of our strong customer base in the community where we started by building this new facility,” Bastuga said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2017. Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2006 by three career commercial bankers who are native Chicagoans.