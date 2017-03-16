Access Business Technologies and BNTouch Offer a Premier CRM Solution

BNTouch's flagship product, Mortgage CRM, is the outcome of more than nine years of development and still leads the industry as a hosted marketing solution. By providing easy access to the entire customer pipeline, Mortgage CRM helps lenders quickly allocate resources where they're most needed. Managers have the information they need to amplify their organization's strengths and shore up its weaknesses at all points in the customer cycle.

Each deployment comes fully equipped with productivity-boosting features like:



Superior pipeline management, allowing employees to increase lead conversions via continuous interaction with borrowers throughout the customer cycle--from initial prospect to funded client.

At-a-glance referrals management, giving your team instant access to promising new leads referred by your partners.

Partner portals and apps, granting realtors and other stakeholders ready access to current information on their clients' mortgage origination status.

Centralized compliance marketing, allowing employees to select as needed from a list of pre-approved marketing resources to send partners and clients.

Robust collaboration tools, allowing multiple team members to work seamlessly together on the same borrower file.

Workflow automation tools that save valuable time by scheduling conditional emails in response to particular events, adding tasks to your team's calendar (with full Outlook integration), routing inbound leads to appropriate personnel, and more.

Regular management reports emailed directly to your inbox, allowing you to keep tabs on your team's performance without even logging into the CRM.

ABT provides truly ubiquitous access to Mortgage CRM's features through seamless integration with its MortgageWorkSpace cloud platform. Your team can work with BNTouch's software via one unified Web portal, right alongside your preferred loan origination tools, email client, and proprietary documents. That means your employees can produce loans and follow up with leads anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

"We're proud of the relationship we've forged with BNTouch, and we'd love an opportunity to demonstrate how our integrated solution can improve your office's productivity and lead conversion rate." Travis Lewis - Account Executive

Access Business Technologies (ABT), headquartered in Northern California, was founded in 1999 as a leading provider of hosted, on-demand software for mortgage loan origination, servicing and pipeline management. We provide access to business technologies that empower mortgage professionals to safely perform at the top of their game. ABT proactively supports, defends, and manages game-changing technologies and processes that help mortgage professionals excel.

We are a certified SSAE 16 Type II cloud solution provider to over 500 mortgage financial institutions. We are partnered with nearly a dozen leading mortgage software vendors. These partnerships enable us to provide your workforce with the tools to safely produce more loans, anywhere and anytime.