US Cargo Control Salutes Troops With Military Discount Program

Todd Kuennen, US Cargo Control Any success US Cargo Control has had or will have as a business in this country is ultimately made possible by the sacrifices and commitment of our military.

US Cargo Control has launched a discount program for U.S. military members and their families, designed as a way to give back to the men and women who fight for American freedoms. They can now receive a 10 percent savings, excluding tax and shipping, on phone or website orders.

Those eligible include active-duty, veteran, retired and disabled service personnel with the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard and Navy, along with reserves of those branches. The incentive extends to their dependents.

“Any success US Cargo Control has had or will have as a business in this country is ultimately made possible by the sacrifices and commitment of our military,” said USCC President Todd Kuennen. “We are proud to be a part of this nation and grateful to be protected by this heroic group of Americans. This new program is one small way we’d like to acknowledge these truths.”

The special offer is available on all USCC products, ranging from ratchet straps, wheel nets and other tie downs, to lifting slings and rigging equipment, chain and moving supplies. Delivery must be within the continental United States and U.S. territories, or to Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office addresses.

This initiative not only communicates respect and appreciation for military customers, but also for employees like USCC Quality Manager Jim Waite, a disabled Army veteran.

“I am proud to work for a company that supports our military by providing discounts to our current and former military, as well as their families,” Waite said.

Individuals automatically qualify after creating an account and confirming their status through a third-party validation tool, ID Services. No confidential information is required. Once verified, typically within seconds, a unique promotion code is provided to apply during the checkout process. Returning customers can easily log in to access additional single-use codes.

For more information, visit uscargocontrol.com/Military-Discount, call 888-794-0964 or email customerservice(at)uscargocontrol.com.

About US Cargo Control

US Cargo Control is a leader in the cargo control industry, specializing in cargo control, lifting slings, rigging equipment and moving supplies. With growing product offerings and a focus on innovation, the company is committed to offering quality products, timely delivery, and an excellent customer experience. Expanding manufacturing capabilities and custom options further ensure customers get what they want, when they need it.