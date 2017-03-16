Mckinney Trailer Rentals Releases Redesigned Website

The redesigned website is just another way to provide our customers with the finest equipment and services available in the industry.

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a provider of trailer rentals and leases in the Western US and Texas, is excited to announce the release of their new website – MckinneyTrailers.com, designed with a fresh, innovative look and improved overall customer experience.

“Mckinney Trailer Rentals has been in business for almost 30 years and prides itself on listening to our customers, maintaining first class service and adapting to new technology," said Lori Kincannon, Mckinney Trailer Rentals Corporate Marketing Manager. “The redesigned website is just another way to provide our customers with the finest equipment and services available in the industry.”

New features of the website include:



Mckinney Customer Portal with access to equipment, maintenance, registrations, trailer tracking

Updated equipment pages containing specifications of all equipment types

Video testimonials of Mckinney customers

Mobile optimization

Interactive map of Mckinney locations

Mckinneytrailers.com will provide customers and visitors to the site an enhanced user experience and will provide a more comprehensive source of company information and services.

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Pico Rivera, California, has been supplying quality equipment and reliable service since 1988. With thirteen locations, the company offers a fleet of over 24,000 dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis’ and storage trailers.

Mckinney Trailers currently has branches located in Seattle, WA, Tacoma, WA, Portland, OR, Stockton, CA, Hayward, CA, Fontana, CA, Pico Rivera, CA, San Diego, CA, El Centro, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Dallas, TX, Laredo, TX, and Houston, TX.