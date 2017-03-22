Data Financial, Inc Products Support World Series of Poker Tournament

Request a Catalogue jmal@datafinancial.com I am certain all of the players and guests who were a part of the World Series of Poker left the casino and Milwaukee knowing that Potawatomi is nothing short of a first class casino in every way.”

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, WI was the February 2017 host site for the widely acclaimed World Series of Poker Tournament. The many tournament participants and observers had the opportunity to visit a world-class hotel and casino in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown. The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino event was one of only two non-Harrah’s Circuit Event stops. Data Financial, Inc. a nationally known provider of products for casinos, proudly supported this championship tournament, supplying the poker tables and playing cards for the casino.

In addition to the poker tables and playing cards, Data Financial, Inc. recently completed the installation of the Bravo Poker System from Genesis Gaming. Bravo is an advanced poker scheduling and game management system widely known and respected as the premier product for poker rooms. “We are proud to represent this quality product for our casino customers in the upper midwest,” said James Holtz, President of Data Financial, Inc. “Bravo offers our casino customers a professional, efficient, and cost-effective management system, uniquely designed for the specific needs of poker rooms,” Holtz continued.

Data Financial, Inc. provided high quality portable poker tables for the many players who participated in the World Series of Poker event at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Ron Moskal, General Manager of Gaming Products for Data Financial, Inc. worked with the Table Games Department at Potawatomi to design and deliver high quality tables and layouts. “Potawatomi always offers their guests the highest quality experience possible. It is a pleasure to partner with an organization which values quality and demonstrates this true commitment to their players, visitors and guests,” Moskal said.

For the tournament, Data Financial, Inc. also provided poker playing cards manufactured by the United States Playing Card Company. “Again, Moskal continued, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino placed a high value on providing their tournament players with the finest quality card available. I am certain all of the players and guests who were a part of the World Series of Poker left the casino and Milwaukee knowing that Potawatomi is nothing short of a first class casino in every way.”

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino also utilizes two Pro Series Products from Data Financial, Inc. For table games, eWizPro provides for secure management of pit fills and credits and slot jackpots. Movement of chips and other dollar value media in the casino is managed and tracked securely and accurately with eWizPro. LabelPro, a product also available exclusively from Data Financial, Inc., efficiently manages the slot drop process, reducing labor costs and improving audit. Both products are available exclusively from Data Financial, Inc and are available on-line at http://www.datafinancial.com/gaming-products.html

About Data Financial, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Data Financial, Inc. provides products, systems solutions, and custom software to gaming, banking and commercial customers. The company offers consultation, custom software, and a wide selection of casino products to the gaming industry. From integrated systems for table games processing and complex solutions for coin and currency handling, to game tables and playing cards, Data Financial, Inc. represents most major manufacturers and offers technical support throughout the United States. The company is licensed to do business in the gaming industry in many areas of the US.

About Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino opened in 1991 with seating for 2500. Today, it is one of the states most visited entertainment destinations with more than 6 million visitors each year. The casino offers more than 2500 slots, 100 table games and 20 poker tables. The hotel is currently the third largest in the city of Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino provides employment in Milwaukee for 2700 residents of Southeast Wisconsin.