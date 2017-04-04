Simple Wood Shelf and Rod “Organized Living is enhancing our solutions to fit all budget and style requirements by adding the Simple Wood Shelf and Rod to our fixed wire, award winning adjustable and built-in wood systems.”

Organized Living, a leading manufacturer of quality storage and organization solutions, introduces its new Simple Wood Shelf and Rod system to complete the brand’s comprehensive product offering. Simple Wood Shelf and Rod is a fixed wood shelf and rod system that features Organized Living’s Classica components to create an economical wood storage solution. It’s designed for a custom fit and quick, easy installation.

The demand for quality storage products has risen year after year and Organized Living is committed to offering the best solutions to satisfy the need. The new Simple Wood Shelf and Rod answers the call for a quality fixed wood shelving system. Painted plank and pole systems no longer meet the expectations of builders, developers or consumers for quality storage.

The new Simple Wood Shelf and Rod has minimal components so installation is fast and easy. It creates a clean look and there’s no maintenance, unlike a painted plank and pole system would require. The Simple Wood Shelf beats out the competition by holding up to 110 pounds per linear foot when installed into studs.

“The new Simple Wood Shelf and Rod completes our industry-leading product offering,” says Gil Foltz, Executive Vice President of Sales at Organized Living. “Organized Living is enhancing our solutions to fit all budget and style requirements by adding the Simple Wood Shelf and Rod to our fixed wire, award winning adjustable and built-in wood systems.”

Simple Wood Shelf and Rod is available through Organized Living’s nationwide network of dealers. To learn more about how Simple Wood Shelf can differentiate your homes and properties, visit http://www.organizedliving.com/professionals or visit your local Organized Living dealer today.