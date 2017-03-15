IXACT Contact Announces New Relationship with RE/MAX INTEGRA

IXACT Contact real estate CRM IXACT Contact is a leader in real estate CRM and we are excited to provide easier access and deeper integration to this important business tool for our agents.

RE/MAX INTEGRA strives to be the home of top producing real estate agents by providing best in class services and leading the industry with progressive thoughts and actions. To accomplish this goal, RE/MAX INTEGRA emphasizes the importance of innovative technology to help contribute to the success of their agents.

Understanding the value of technology to real estate professionals and recognizing the importance of a robust CRM and marketing system, RE/MAX INTEGRA will now offer IXACT Contact in RE/MAX Launchpad, their online Productivity Suite. All 17,000 RE/MAX INTEGRA agents will now be able to easily create and access an IXACT Contact account via single sign-on (SSO) through RE/MAX Launchpad.

IXACT Contact is an integrated CRM, email marketing, and website solution that helps agents generate and convert leads into clients. With the solution, agents are able to save valuable time, keep in touch effectively, and get better organized. IXACT Contact’s mobile CRM app empowers real estate agents to manage their business from anywhere, on any device.

Already used by thousands of RE/MAX agents across North America, IXACT Contact’s real estate CRM combines powerful contact management, email marketing, and website capabilities into one easy to use solution. It’s a valuable addition to RE/MAX Launchpad, and the team at IXACT Contact is looking forward to working with more RE/MAX agents.

“RE/MAX Launchpad is designed to be a one-stop shop and single sign-on solution, connecting our agents to leading technology solutions” says Effi Barak, COO and Managing Director, RE/MAX INTEGRA, North America, “IXACT Contact is a leader in CRM solutions and we are excited to provide easier access and deeper integration to this important business tool for our agents.”

Joining thousands of RE/MAX colleagues already using IXACT Contact real estate CRM, RE/MAX INTEGRA real estate professionals can easily sign up in RE/MAX Launchpad to enjoy a 5-week Free Trial of IXACT Contact and special volume-based pricing.

“We’re proud to work together with RE/MAX INTEGRA,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, Co-Founder and EVP, IXACT Contact, “IXACT Contact and RE/MAX INTEGRA have a shared goal of providing real estate agents with cutting edge tools to help them be more effective at nurturing and converting leads into clients, keeping in touch with past clients, getting organized, and managing their time. Our presence in Launchpad will give RE/MAX INTEGRA agents convenient access to IXACT Contact via single sign-on (SSO).”

By leveraging the power of IXACT Contact, the industry’s most user-friendly CRM, RE/MAX INTEGRA is helping their agents achieve sales success through effective contact management, email marketing, and personal organization.

About IXACT Contact Solutions Inc.

IXACT Contact® is an easy to use cloud-based real estate CRM that helps agents stay organized and build lasting relationships. The integrated solution offers three powerful elements including a real estate CRM, email marketing platform, and mobile-friendly agent website all for one low price. With IXACT Contact, real estate agents can convert more leads into clients and attract more referrals and repeat business. Sign up for a free trial today at http://www.ixactcontact.com. (Rookies get IXACT Contact free for 6 months.)

About RE/MAX INTEGRA and RE/MAX INTEGRA, Ontario-Atlantic Canada

RE/MAX INTEGRA, founded in 1980, is a privately held company by Canadian entrepreneurs. With regional headquarters in Toronto, Boston, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Zug, and Vienna, RE/MAX INTEGRA represents nearly a third of all RE/MAX Sales Associates worldwide. The company was founded on the premise of providing outstanding service and support both at the regional level and to the end consumer.

The Ontario-Atlantic Canada region has surpassed 10,000 quality Associates; The US regions — New England and the Midwest (including the following states: Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana) – account for more than 6,500 Associates with over 2,600 and 3,800 Associates respectively; and the European region leads with more than 16,000 Associates. For more information about RE/MAX INTEGRA, visit http://www.remaxintegra.com.