JustLegal Featured at 2017 ABA TECHSHOW Startup Showcase

JustLegal, a technology platform that allows attorneys to find new clients and improves the experience of choosing a lawyer, will be featured at the inaugural “Startup Alley” portion of the 2017 ABA TECHSHOW.

As a reflection of a wave of innovation in the legal tech industry, ABA TECHSHOW is reserving a portion of its exhibition hall to showcase 12 new companies supporting the legal industry. JustLegal was selected for the showcase based on votes cast in a readers’ poll on the Above the Law blog.

In addition to a presence in Startup Alley, JustLegal will be competing in a March Madness-style pitch competition on the first night of the show where attendees choose the most innovative concept. JustLegal will also be offering demonstrations and a trial subscription to attorneys attending TECHSHOW.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized at the legal industry’s most important technology event,” said Willy Ogorzaly, CEO of JustLegal. “Our company shares TECHSHOW’s belief that technology is critical to the future of this industry and will improve the way professionals and clients experience it.”

ABOUT JUSTLEGAL

JustLegal is a web platform that enables clients to find attorneys, and attorneys to easily manage and fill their non-billable hours. Founded in Colorado in 2013, the platform has evolved to enable and simplify the process of finding professionals, while staying focused on the compliance, security, and privacy that are critical to the industry. JustLegal is now based in Austin, Texas as part of the Capital Factory accelerator program. For more information, go to http://justlegal.com/ or twitter.com/gojustlegal

