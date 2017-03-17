Brady Expands Online Safety and Facility ID Label Finder Tool

Safety and Facility ID Label Finder As the tool continues to evolve, we’ve expanded our selection and added additional application options based on common label needs.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced the expansion of its Safety and Facility ID Label Finder. This online tool, which helps users determine what label material aligns with their application and printer needs, now includes five new application options: floor marking, lean and general labeling, tags, safety labels and equipment panels.

“The label finder tool was developed to help customers narrow down their list of label options and find the most recommended material based on their needs,” says Lori Aeschbacher, global product manager for benchtop printers at Brady. “As the tool continues to evolve, we’ve expanded our selection and added additional application options based on common label needs.”

To find the recommended label material, the user first chooses which Brady printer will be used to print the labels, then selects a label application. This list initially included HazCom, pipe markers and arc flash, but has been expanded to also include floor marking, lean and general labeling, tags, safety labels and equipment panel labels for the applicable printers. Next, the user chooses label specifications, such as pre-printed information, color, size and more, and is then directed to label options for ordering.

