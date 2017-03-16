Lucas Group Hires Sales Training Director

Lucas Group This program will solidify the importance of continuous development to ensure managers and associates can effectively demonstrate sales and leadership skills.

Lucas Group announces the hire of Ana Hey-Colón for the newly created role of Director of Sales and Training.

Hey-Colón brings over six years of sales training and eight years of direct sales experience to this position. In her previous positions, she leveraged her sales-management experience to coach various sales leaders to out-perform competitors and set new standards for sales excellence. Hey-Colón has worked with leadership to ignite revenue by enhancing manager effectiveness and driving sales staff’s potential.

“Ana Hey-Colón is an innovative trainer who understands that effective selling and sales leadership are skills that must be coached and developed,” said Carolina King, Lucas Group’s Vice President of Human Resources. “We are confident her strong working knowledge of sales techniques and her sales training background will be a tremendous asset for our managers’ and recruiters’ financial success.”

As Director of Sales and Training, Hey-Colón will coordinate and direct Lucas Group’s sales leadership and recruiter training programs. Hey-Colón will work closely with General Managers and Managing Partners to develop comprehensive training programs that maximize the sales team’s effectiveness.

“Ana’s leadership and sales knowledge will be instrumental in developing a more comprehensive training program,” said King. “This program will solidify the importance of continuous development to ensure managers and associates can effectively demonstrate sales and leadership skills. We are thoroughly excited about the opportunity to enhance our current training procedures and provide a more-structured and extensive training platform for our managers.”

Prior to joining Lucas Group, Hey-Colón served as Senior Sales Training Manager for Abbott Nutrition. She led a training team supporting a sales force of 200 managers and representatives in the highly competitive consumer packaged goods industry. Hey-Colón has received numerous accolades for her successful sales leadership, including the prestigious President’s Council Award. She has been recognized as an “Area National Sales Champion” and named “Coach of the Year” in previous roles.

Hey-Colón is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds an M.S. in Leadership from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

