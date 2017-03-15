PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th fastest growing accounting and consulting firm, announced today that its Family Office Services Division took top honors in the Tax Advice category at the recent Family Wealth Report Awards 2017 in New York City.

“This awards season has provided a valuable opportunity to showcase how our Family Office Services Division – and the Firm as a whole – sets itself apart in terms of dedication and innovation,” said Gemma Leddy, CPA and Partner-in-Charge of PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office. “Winning the Tax Advice category demonstrates the unique qualities of our integrated family wealth platform, which enhances our work with our clients and their advisors to proactively and continuously address tax planning and compliance issues and opportunities. We are grateful to Family Wealth Report for acknowledging our comprehensive approach and our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.”

One of the most anticipated events for family office professionals, the Family Wealth Report Awards showcase best-in-class providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. Submissions are judged by an expert panel drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors/consultants to the sector.

“Creating better outcomes for clients is central to everything we do,” said Lucille Murray, a Principal of the Firm’s Wealth Services Division. “The Family Wealth Report Award criteria focus exclusively on client experience, so to be honored for our excellence in tax advice is especially meaningful.”

PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office provides a full range of family office, accounting, tax, administration and advanced planning services to high net worth individuals, families and their closely held businesses in the United States and abroad. The Firm’s single-point-of-entry model captures the entire universe of holdings and transactions for a family and provides customized reporting based on family needs.

