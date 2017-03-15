ASC to Present Skype for Business Recording Solution at CeBIT 2017

ASC CeBIT banner Evolving communications preferences and new regulatory legislation represent major challenges for companies around the world.

ASC will present its compliance recording solution for Microsoft Skype for Business at CeBIT 2017, March 20-24, 2017, Hannover, Germany, Hall 12, booth E24. Approximately 3,000 exhibitors and 200,000 visitors are expected to participate at this international event for the ICT industry.

To ensure legally compliant recording within Microsoft Skype for Business, a communications recording solution must preserve all customer interactions. At the booth of its partner Microsoft, ASC is presenting its solution for Microsoft Skype for Business to comply with the full regulatory enactment of MiFID II scheduled for January 3, 2018, as well as existing Dodd-Frank and PCI-DSS standards.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, “Evolving communications preferences and new regulatory legislation represent major challenges for companies around the world. Our innovative recording and workforce optimization solutions help our customers master these challenges in a flexible and cost-effective manner.”

Mueller went on to cite some of the capabilities of EVOIPneo for Skype for Business including omni-channel recording (audio, video, conference and chat) as well as inclusion of any scenario: internal or external calls, mobile clients, home and remote users, and conference calls.

Moreover, the solution is available via the Cloud so users benefit from scalability as well as investment protection through an ongoing technology refresh. And EVOIPneo is a key component of ASC’s workforce optimization suite encompassing communications recording, quality monitoring, speech analytics, eLearning, workforce management and customer feedback.

Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC, added, “Our comprehensive experience with contact centers, financial institutions and public safety agencies, and our fail-safe engineering, ensure we will satisfy customer needs in an effective and reliable manner. The CeBIT is a great opportunity to present ASC’s solutions to interested parties and partners.”

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.