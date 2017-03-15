Susan Schniepp Regulatory Compliance Associates and Sue Schniepp share a passion for excellence in Quality Assurance, and we’re honored to have her on our consulting team

Regulatory Compliance Associates® Inc. (RCA), a life sciences consultancy focused on quality, regulatory and technical consulting, congratulates our Distinguished Fellow, Susan Schniepp, on her Service Appreciation Award from the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA). Ms. Schniepp received the award for her role as Chair of the PDA Regulatory Affairs and Quality Advisory Board.

The Parenteral Drug Association is a leading organization for the pharmaceutical industry. “Sue’s award is testimony to her impact and support to the pharmaceutical community, and RCA congratulates her on this recognition,” says Brian Matye, CEO of RCA.

Ms. Schniepp has previously served the PDA in multiple roles, including two terms on the Board of Directors. She has also provided leadership as the PDA / FDA Joint Regulatory Conference Co- Chair where she was also a conference presenter. In 2009, Ms. Schniepp was awarded PDA’s Gordon R. Personeus Award and in 2015 she received the Frederick J Carleton award.

With 37 years’ experience in Quality Assurance, Ms. Schniepp supports the pharmaceutical industry through her consulting efforts at RCA, serving the PDA, and authoring content for the quality community in leading publications and conferences. “RCA and Sue share a passion for excellence in Quality Assurance, and we’re honored to have her on our consulting team,” adds Matye.

