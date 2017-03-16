GeoNexus® Technologies, an Esri® Silver Partner, was recently approved for the ArcGIS® Online Specialty through Esri. The ArcGIS Online Specialty recognizes Esri partners who have “developed a proven set of value-added services and solutions that help users implement and optimize ArcGIS Online in their organizations.”

In response to receiving the ArcGIS Online Specialty, GeoNexus President Skip Heise commented, “We are honored to be recognized by Esri for our solutions that help users optimize their ArcGIS Online experience. Many of our customers already have ArcGIS Online subscriptions and our technology allows them to bring asset management functionality directly to their map interface, providing new work management capabilities and insights.”

GeoNexus offers three products that help enrich users' ArcGIS Online experience. The first, GeoWorx® Office, can be used to bring asset management functionality to your ArcGIS Online map viewer. GeoWorx Office users are able to create and view work requests, work orders, and service requests directly from their map.

GeoNexus also offers a tool called GeoWorx Sync which allows for bidirectional asset data synchronization between ArcGIS Online and asset management systems such as ABB® Ellipse, IBM® Maximo, Oracle® Work and Asset Management, and SAP® EAM.

Finally, GeoNexus offers GeoWorx Mobile, which leverages an embedded Esri ArcGIS Online map to bring asset visualization to the field. Users can view asset details and history as well as sort for available work on the map.

About GeoNexus Technologies

At GeoNexus Technologies our core focus is enabling asset-intensive organizations with access to accurate, reliable, and timely spatial and enterprise data to support better decision making. We do this by providing end-to-end knowledge and proven software products. Our products are maintained and supported by our expert staff, with each of our principals having over 20 years of integration experience. For more information, visit http://www.geo-nexus.com/.