Chelmsford, MA– March 15, 2016 – AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (AMD), the pioneer of clinical Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS) ®, announces a new product series designed for skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. The new telemedicine product series aims to help facilities reduce avoidable hospitalizations and optimize their in-facility patient care.

AMD's new offering includes three different systems - the Clinical Assist Series Tablet Cart, Laptop Cart and Modular Cart. Each system is configured and packaged with the telemedicine software, and medical devices needed to address different clinical use cases, ranging from critical decision making to advanced patient evaluations.

Some of the key features included with the telemedicine systems are AGNES Interactive telemedicine software and video conferencing, remote pan-tilt-zoom camera control and a range of primary care medical devices for clinical patient evaluations.

The telemedicine equipment can be purchased or financed from AMD or any of their partners for an affordable monthly fee ranging from $360 to $772 per month and includes 24/7 monitoring and IT support, plus three years software maintenance and hardware warranty.

“From our experience in the SNF market, there are typically well defined use cases for telemedicine and a keen desire for manageable and predictable cost models.” said Dan McCafferty, AMD's Vice President of Global Sales and Corporate Development. “This offering of standard, bundled platforms with likely options and fixed financing scenarios meet the key needs of this market."

For more information on the Clinical Assist series for Skilled Nursing and Long Term Care Facilities, visit http://www.amdtelemedicine.com or contact AMD Global Telemedicine at 978-937-9021.

About AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (AMD) is the pioneer of Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS)® to over 9,000 patient end-points in more than 98 countries. Since 1991, AMD has led the development of clinical telemedicine as a way of bringing quality medical care to rural and underdeveloped areas around the world. AMD provides personalized telemedicine solutions pairing our telemedicine encounter management software technology with specialized medical devices and video communication technologies, in order to connect a patient with a remote clinical healthcare provider. For more information on AMD Global Telemedicine visit http://www.amdtelemedicine.com.