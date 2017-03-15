Aviano

Fiddler’s Creek announces the completion of the Aviano, a three-bedroom luxury model home built by Harbourside Custom Homes in the exclusive gated village of Marsh Cove within the luxury master-planned community.

Now open for viewing, the fully furnished single-family model overlooks the 15th fairway of the award-winning Creek Course at Fiddler’s Creek. The home offers a formal dining room, study, three full bathrooms plus a powder room, and features an open great room floor plan and three-car garage.

The Aviano also has a large outdoor area with a custom pool and spa, summer kitchen and designer fireplace.

Collins & DuPont Design Group introduces a palette of gray and taupe with black and gold undertones, rich dark wood furniture, and fabric featuring artwork and patterns that echo the swirls and movement of the Aviano’s granite and quartzite countertops and wide-plank oak wood flooring. Pale-gray painted walls, paired with crisp white trim and the grayed driftwood floor, continues throughout the main gathering areas in the model’s 2,769 square feet of air-conditioned living space.

Contemporary and vintage-inspired pendant lighting lends a contrast to select mid-century modern shapes and rustic finishes. The Aviano also features custom kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities, textured and mosaic glass accents, and cove modeling in ceilings.

The open floor plan is unveiled inside the double frosted-glass entry doors where foyer, dining room, great room, kitchen and breakfast nook blend to offer a large, open space for entertaining. Sliding glass doors in the great room open to the 422-square-foot covered lanai.

The dining room’s ceiling is accented with picture-frame molding and three glass pendants with hints of gold. The room offers seating for eight at an espresso-hued wood table. Its chairs add eye appeal with swirling-patterned upholstered seats.

The great room has a tray ceiling with intersecting white painted beams and seven cylindrical glass pendants hung at different lengths. It offers a large sofa and four accent chairs, including two with curved tubular arms and a modern form.

The adjoining kitchen features contrasting cabinetry – the dark graphite finish of the alder wood island complementing the lighter painted pewter glaze of perimeter cabinetry. The freestanding island offers a double sink, dishwasher and a cantilevered allure quartzite countertop for in-room dining at four gray upholstered bar stools. The quartzite features shades of gray and tan that are illuminated by a trio of spinning top-shaped glass pendants.

Blue savoy quartz countertops provide additional workspace throughout the kitchen. The snow palace backsplash above the range is installed in a random brick pattern and has highlights of gray against a white background. The kitchen offers a stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, an oven tower, and a wine bar with an under-counter paneled wine refrigerator and fluted glass cabinet doors with LED lighting and glass shelves.

An adjacent dining nook offers casual dining and overlooks the pool area through a three-paneled aquarium glass window. Its chandelier features bead-trimmed leaves.

The study is located just off the foyer, its double glass French doors enhancing the open plan concept. The room offers a rustic-finished wood desk, black etageres with random shelving, and a sofa with gold-accented pillows flanked by vintage-inspired floor lamps.

The 7.5-inch wide wood plank flooring continues into the master bedroom, which offers sliding doors to a private area of the sundeck, an upholstered headboard with nailhead trim, and a console dresser with gold detailing and an art deco-influenced shape. Gold and black accents play off gray walls. A tufted barrel chair with matching ottoman provides elegant seating.

The master suite also offers his-and-her walk-in closets. Its bathroom features a freestanding tub, walk-in shower, and double vanities finished with a chocolate glaze and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, which have a soft white background and subtle gold veins. Her vanity offers a waterfall edge and built-in makeup table with a Lucite chair.

Finishes include large format sand-hued porcelain tile flooring and a dramatic shower accented with horizontal tile bands and inlays of mosaic glass shaped like an eye and arranged both in groups and singularly.

The Aviano’s two guest rooms are found off the great room and a hallway from the kitchen. One combines white and gray with rustic and contemporary finishes. Its private bathroom also is rendered in gray and white and has an icicle quartzite counter atop a maple vanity with painted black glacier-effect finish. The glass-enclosed shower is a canvas for gray background tile with white tile inserts arranged in a loosely interpreted ladder design.

The second bedroom offers an upholstered bed and accents of emerald with black undertones. Its bathroom has a carbide-painted vanity with Taj Mahal quartzite countertop, doors and open shelving. Retro hexagon glass tile inserts accent the tile walls of the glass-enclosed shower.

The laundry room is nearby and offers a front-loading washer and dryer and large counter with a deep sink.

The powder room doubles as a pool bath and features a wall-mounted custom vanity with a light crocodile finish, a radius front, and white glass top with an integrated round sink.

The Aviano’s outdoor spaces connect with its interior. The custom fireplace and TV, just off the great room, are encased in gray and wood-inspired tile. The model also offers an alfresco dining area, outdoor shower, and a summer kitchen and wet bar with weathered graphite-finished cabinetry, a granite countertop, full granite backsplash, refrigerator and gas grill.

The custom pool offers a sun shelf and slightly raised spa with two spillways. The sparkle black iridescent mosaic waterline of both echoes the colors and shimmer detailing inside the Aviano.

The Aviano’s Mediterranean-style architecture features a white exterior with soft gray accents, driftwood-finished planked garage doors, and a paver driveway.

The model, featuring 4,124 total square feet, is priced at $1,775,000, fully furnished.

The Aviano is Harbourside Custom Homes’ first of three models to be completed on the builder’s 22 single-family homesites in Marsh Cove. The Villa Adriana II and the move-in ready Villa Roma are scheduled to open in late March.

Harbourside is offering nine floor plans in the intimate enclave located on a double cul-de-sac street and overlooking lakes and fairways along the Creek Course priced from $975,000 to over $1.5 million. Plans span 2,514 to 3,672 of air-conditioned square feet and feature granite countertops, custom cabinetry, tray ceilings with crown molding, and porcelain tile flooring in main living areas.

Harbourside Custom Homes is a family-owned and operated single-family homebuilder in Southwest Florida known for fine craftsmanship, quality materials, timely completion and attention to detail. For more than 25 years, Harbourside has earned a reputation synonymous with excellence within the homebuilding community and has been recognized with more than 200 design and residential construction awards.

Located on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island, Fiddler’s Creek is an award-winning residential community in Naples, Florida. Fiddler’s Creek was named a Distinguished Emerald Club by BoardRoom magazine for a second consecutive year, a prestigious honor reserved for only the top 4 percent of private clubs in the world.

“Receiving the Distinguished Emerald Club designation for two consecutive years demonstrates our efforts to continually elevate the club experience for our members and their guests,” said Aubrey J. Ferrao, CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional amenities and service at Fiddler’s Creek, and this award recognizes and honors that commitment.”

Residents of Fiddler’s Creek enjoy amenities that include the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek, a fitness center, tropical lagoon-style swimming complex, tennis courts, and both casual and fine dining. The Club & Spa offers a luxurious resort lifestyle and hosts numerous community-wide parties and special events for residents of all ages.

Fiddler’s Creek residents have the opportunity to join The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek, featuring The Creek Course, an Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course ranked in Golfweek’s 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years. Residents of the 4,000-acre master-planned community also have the opportunity to join The Tarpon Club, which offers a beach and boating experience that includes beach access at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, ranked among the Top Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and by Conde Nast Traveler. A limited number of nonresident annual and seasonal memberships, with term date flexibility, are currently available at both The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek and The Tarpon Club.

Preconstruction and move-in ready homes at Fiddler’s Creek are priced from the $400,000s to over $2 million and are offered by six preferred homebuilders – Harbourside Custom Homes, Taylor Morrison, Stock Signature Homes, Lennar Homes, Ashton Woods Homes and D.R. Horton.

For membership details and more information about Fiddler’s Creek, call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler’s Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler’s Creek Parkway in Naples, or visit http://www.fiddlerscreek.com. Aubrey J. Ferrao is CEO of Fiddler's Creek Community LLC.