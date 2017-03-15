2017 Customer Product of the Year "TCN is honored to receive this award amongst several notable companies in the industry," said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN.

TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named TCN Platform 3.0 as a 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner. TCN Platform 3.0 was recognized for its advanced cloud-based contact center solutions, including an automated patient engagement platform, Vocal Rx and its business intelligence (BI) technology with integrated analytics. With this recognition, TCN continues to advance as an industry leader for improving connectivity, efficiency and productivity for businesses worldwide.

The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products, which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“TCN is honored to receive this award amongst several notable companies in the industry,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. “This award highlights the exceptional value TCN Platform 3.0 brings to the market, further emphasizing the increased importance and demand for cost-efficient, cloud-based call center technology for all businesses.”

TCN Platform 3.0 is an advanced cloud-based call center technology suite that eliminates the need for complicated hardware and improves connectivity between agents and customers, increasing efficiency without the need for additional staff. The solution closely monitors agent-customer interactions and allows management to better analyze campaign success and team performance. Built on TCN’s flagship contact center technology, Platform 3.0, VocalRx provides healthcare practitioners and hospital collectors with various automated notification tools to communicate with their patients efficiently and cost-effectively while increasing revenue. VocalRx helps capture, manage and automatically collect service revenue through the life cycle of a given patient.

In addition, TCN further enhanced Platform 3.0 with BI capabilities, offering a fully integrated analytics solution. Built from the ground up, TCN BI provides real-time analytics and reporting through intuitive and customizable dashboards. TCN is the only cloud-based call center platform provider that offers business intelligence and big data built into its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TCN with a 2017 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “TCN Platform 3.0 has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from TCN in 2017 and beyond.”

The 19th Annual Products of the Year Award winners will be published in the 2017 1st quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations.

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers.

