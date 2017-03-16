ClientSuccess Ranked #1 Customer Success Platform For Usability

Delivering an amazing user and implementation experience is at the core of our vision.

ClientSuccess was named the #1 customer success platform for both usability and ease of implementation in recent reports by G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform.

According to G2 Crowd, the scores for both categories are calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of user experience and implementation-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products according to their Usability scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best customer success products based on the experiences of their peers.

“Delivering an amazing user and implementation experience is at the core of our vision,” commented Dave Blake, Founder and CEO of ClientSuccess. “Too many SaaS solutions take months or years to implement, only to deliver end users a complex and clunky user experience. ClientSuccess delivers the fastest time-to-value in our industry as well as a user experience that end users love.” ClientSuccess receives this recognition after developing many new product enhancements that connect seamlessly the frontline Customer Success Manager to the executive level.

“We’re grateful for the close relationships we have with our clients to help us build the best customer success platform in the industry. We’re also fortunate to have world-class UX/UI, product, and development teams who are dedicated to building enterprise software people love to use,” said Blake.

In 2016, ClientSuccess was named winner of the SIIA CODiE Award for Best Customer Success Management Solution and was selected as a Red Herring Top 100 North American Winner. To learn more about the customer success management platform, visit: http://www.clientsuccess.com.

