Gilbane and Dwell Proper break ground on the Sarasota Modern Hotel "... We’re so excited to be joining the Rosemary District,” said Jason Cincotta, president of Dwell Proper. “This neighborhood has history..."

Gilbane Building Company and Dwell Proper, along with the project team and local community, joined to kick off the official construction start of the upscale hotel.

The design of the hotel is inspired by the Modernist tradition which emerged in Sarasota in the late 1940s. Called ‘Sarasota Modern’, modernist architecture from Europe and its decorative style was adapted to suit the unique Gulf Coast climate. Décor of the 89-room hotel is inspired by the local arts culture and will feature key design elements influenced by the period, including richness of natural wood, large windows and sunscreens optimizing light, and an indoor/outdoor flow.

The 5-story building will offer its guests a 151-seat restaurant, an active outdoor pool scene, fitness facility, outdoor bar, spa services and a surf shop/coffee bar.

Mike Beaumier, senior project executive for Gilbane Building Company opened the event noting, “We are excited to be part of the construction of this unique hotel. With the arts being such a prominent part of Sarasota’s culture, it’s welcoming to see the commitment that Dwell Proper has made.” Virginia Haley of Visit Sarasota County joined the ceremony in welcoming the new hotel to the area noting its economic effect on the community.

"In real estate development generally, but in hotel and hospitality development more specifically, a building is a product of its environment and can only be as good as where you put it. We’re so excited to be joining the Rosemary District,” said Jason Cincotta, president of Dwell Proper. “This neighborhood has history, starting in 1890 with its beginnings as the historically Black neighborhood Overtown, and continuing with its evolution into a neighborhood of residential bungalows, cafes, studios and galleries that we know it as today. We want to play a small part in this neighborhood’s story. We want to contribute a hotel that’s both in Sarasota and of Sarasota."

The project, designed by the team of Hoyt Architects and Stephen Chung Architect, is anticipated to open early 2018 and be managed by StepStone Hospitality.

